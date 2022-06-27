ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU research says Juul ban could prove ‘futile’

By Alexandra Weaver
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9XwX_0gNXPcE800

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University researchers are praising the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) ban on Juul vaping products as a move that is especially good for Appalachians but said without follow-up measures, it could prove “futile”.

NEXT: Proposed cuts to WV’s VA medical centers dropped

WVU School of Medicine Section Chief of Pulmonary/Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Dr. Sunil Sharma said his research suggests e-cigarette users in rural Appalachia tend to develop worse lung injuries than those who live in urban areas.

That study was published in “Hospital Practice” last April. It followed a consecutive case series of 17 patients admitted to rural, academic, tertiary care institutions with e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI) from August 2019 to March 2020 and concluded that patients in rural Appalachia presented with relatively severe respiratory failure.

The median age of patients in this study was 33, compared to 23 in a large national study, as well as a higher amount of illicit drug use in the rural study.

Sharma also said adults may become more likely to use e-cigarettes in an attempt to quit smoking traditional cigarettes, not realizing the dangers since, according to Sharma, most regulatory agencies’ warnings have targeted teenagers, including the ban on fruit and mint e-liquid flavors.

When the FDA announced its ban on Juul products, it said it believed the company may have played a “disproportionate″ role in the rise in teen vaping.

Mark Olfert, a faculty member in the WVU Center for Inhalation Toxicology and professor of exercise physiology in the WVU School of Medicine, pointed out that there are many other e-cigarette manufacturers that are not impacted by the FDA’s ban.

“If the only outcome here is the demise of Juul, we can expect history to show it was a futile effort to protect American citizens,” Olfert said.

A federal appeals court temporarily blocked the FDA’s ban on Friday after Juul filed an emergency motion asking for a temporary hold while it appeals the sales ban.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Medical company breaks ground on Morgantown site

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fortune 500 company has broken ground on its site in Morgantown. Medical logistics company Owens and Minor hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in the Westridge development on Monday. The company is planning a new 350,000-square-foot distribution center, which will be the hub for distributing medical supplies such as personal protective equipment and custom procedure trays. The company plans to create 140 new jobs with the facility.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Forrest Gump: Where is he now?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Last week, a West Virginia man passed through his home state on his cross-country running journey. Now, he is approaching the end of his journey. Michael Wardian, a Fairmont native, is running 3,200 miles from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware to raise money for World Vision, all while sporting long […]
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Morgantown, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is ready for new rollout 988 number July 16th

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — First Choice Services out of Charleston says it is ahead of the game when it comes to a new national emergency mental health hotline number that is being rolled out across the U.S. July 16th. Many county officials throughout the U.S. say they’re not ready for the new number to take […]
WHEELING, WV
wvpublic.org

Justice Says $50 Million Contract Awarded For Corridor H Project

Gov. Jim Justice says a contract has been awarded for a major project on Corridor H. The nearly $50 million contract involves grading and drainage work for a three-mile section of the highway in Tucker County. The project will require moving 8 million cubic yards of dirt. For perspective, that’s...
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Medicine#Urban Areas#Appalachians
WBOY 12 News

Group collecting signatures to recall Morgantown City Council

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A group of Morgantown citizens is trying to collect enough signatures to recall the city’s council members and remove them from office. Todd Stainbrook is leading the effort for the petitions. He said they want to remove the council members due to the understaffing and poor treatment of the city’s police and fire departments.  “Response […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Preston Co. man sentenced in TX-Morgantown drug case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Preston County man to nearly six years (70 months) in federal prison for his role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin drug distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. David Gamble, 58, of Masontown, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Morgantown citizens attempting to recall entire city council

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A group of Morgantown residents are petitioning to recall the entire city council. The recallers believe the city council is not concerned with public safety. They’re blaming the city council for low morale among the police and fire departments. Morgantown citizens have been attending city...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
WVNS

Vigils across WV announced after SCOTUS decision

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A coalition of West Virginia activist groups has set up vigils across the state, including in Morgantown, after the United States Supreme Court Friday announced a decision with the effect of overturning Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision means states can now make laws restricting abortion. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

New project on Jerry Dove Drive comes with $5.7 million price tag

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering about the work taking place around United Hospital Center, it is not a new business. However, it is yet another substantial addition for the Bridgeport-based medical facility. Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said that UHC is doing a $5.7 million project that...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Sheetz ‘lowers pain at the pump’ with lower prices on gas

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sheetz announced on Monday it will “help reduce pain at the pump” on select types of gas through the July 4th holiday travel season. The price of Unleaded 88 will be reduced to $3.99 per gallon, and the price of E-85 fuel will be reduced to $3.49 per gallon.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy