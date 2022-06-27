Two men hospitalized after shooting in south Wichita early Monday

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left two men hospitalized early Monday in south Wichita.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex in the 4400 block of S. Hydraulic but was reported around 3:47 a.m. from a QuikTrip in the 2800 block of S. Hydraulic.

Officers found 33- and 39-year-old men who had suffered gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police spokesman Juan Rebolledo said.

“Due to a lack of cooperation from the individuals involved, investigators had not been able to determine the circumstances of what led up to the shooting,” Rebolledo said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 , the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 .