Kansas City, MO

MLB Trade Deadline season starts with a whimper thanks to Royals and Mariners

By Mark Powell
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Royals are finally free of Carlos Santana, and despite a recent hot streak, fans are thrilled to send him to the Seattle Mariners. MLB trade deadline season is here, but the first deal won’t make much headway. The Royals are sending Santana to the Mariners...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#Mlb Trade Deadline Season#The Kansas City Royals#Royals Get Rp
