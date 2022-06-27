Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Spotted Together After NBA Star Double-Tapped Model's Nude IG Pic

Devin Booker is doing “everything he can” to win Kendall Jenner back after their sudden and shocking split last week, a source close to the basketball star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The 25-year-old NBA player is so dedicated to fixing their two-year relationship that his friends suspect he may even propose to the 26-year-old supermodel, which would be a huge step for him considering Kendall broke up with him because they were on different pages about their romance. “He filled her house with flowers and took her to SoHo House in Malibu, he’s back to wooing her like they just met. It seems like her breaking up with him was a real wake-up call. She didn’t do it to play games or mess with his head, but it definitely got his attention,” the insider revealed. “A lot of people in her world are predicting that he’s going to pop the question because he does not want to lose her.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO