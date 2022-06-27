Kanawha County Opens Family Treatment Court

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County will soon operate the 11th family treatment court in West Virginia.

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County) Judge Joanna Tabit will host a training session in her courtroom with the treatment team that will run the program in Kanawha County. Chautle Haught, the state’s Family Treatment Court Specialist, will lead the training.

“We are very excited to bring a family treatment court to Kanawha County,” said Judge Tabit.

“West Virginia has been ravaged by the opioid crisis, and our children and families are the hardest hit. Our team is looking forward to working with parents in their treatment and recovery with the goal of reunifying families and changing lives for the better.”

There will be about 30 participants in the three-hour training, including Kanawha County’s Family Treatment Court Coordinator, Michelle McCune, and Judge Tabit. Media are welcome to attend.

Other active family treatment courts in West Virginia operate in Boone, Fayette, Logan, McDowell, Nicholas, Randolph, Ohio, Marshall/Tyler/Wetzel, Roane/Calhoun, and Wood Counties.