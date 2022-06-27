ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay Township, MI

McKinley Road rollover leaves 19-year-old Clay Township man dead

sanilacbroadcasting.com
 2 days ago

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a rollover crash on Saturday left a 19-year-old Clay Township man dead. Investigation thus far has revealed that the driver was southbound on McKinley Road...

www.sanilacbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Vehicle Crash In Ray Township Leaves Juvenile With Life-Threatening Injuries

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Authorities say a juvenile has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Ray Township. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on June 26. Authorities were called to the intersection of 27 Mile Road and Romeo Plank for a two-vehicle crash. Witnesses told police that a white Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on 27 Mile Road when it failed to yield to a blinking red light at the intersection and collided with a bronze Lexus that was going southbound on Romeo Plank. Authorities say the crash caused the...
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
Nationwide Report

4 people hospitalized after a car slams into a building following a crash in Ray Township (Ray Township, MI)

4 people hospitalized after a car slams into a building following a crash in Ray Township (Ray Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, four people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Ray Township. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of 27 Mile Road and Romeo Plank, at 5:15 p.m. [...]
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
City
Ira Township, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Saint Clair County, MI
Saint Clair County, MI
Crime & Safety
Saint Clair County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
WESTLAND, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Driver saved from rollover crash in Wheatland Township

A driver was saved Sunday morning after he lost control of his vehicle and rolled over in Sanilac County’s Wheatland Township. Sanilac County Central Dispatch received the call shortly before 7:00 a.m. yesterday morning regarding the rollover accident, with deputies, Sanilac EMS and Deckerville Fire Department all arriving at the scene in the 1400 block of East Deckerville Road. It’s been determined that the 30-year-old Minden City man was westbound on Deckerville Road in his 2004 GMC Sierra when, upon losing control of the car, he went into the south side ditch, striking a driveway embankment before overturning and coming to stop on the driver’s side. The man was not wearing his seatbelt.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff: Teen shot at gas station, tells deputies she’s pregnant

A 17-year-old Pontiac girl who said she’s pregnant was shot while at a gas station late Sunday night, officials are reporting. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the injured teen was located at a home in the 100 block of S. Marshall Street with a gunshot wound to her right arm. Deputies had gone to the home after responding to a report of people arguing and shots fired at a Sunoco station at 585 Auburn Ave. in Pontiac, and then being told where the victim could be found.
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Ford#Tri Hospital Ems
WNEM

Police: Man who died in crash was not wearing seatbelt

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 57-year-old Lapeer County man is dead after crashing into a tree Friday evening. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Livermore Road and English Road in Tuscola County. Michigan State Police troopers determined a 2001 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 57-year-old...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

6 arrested during 2022 Ford Fireworks in Detroit, police say

The Ford Fireworks returned to downtown Detroit on Monday after a pandemic hiatus with thousands of spectators, and only a handful of arrests were made, police said. The Detroit Police Department reported six arrests during the event, according to preliminary figures released Tuesday. Four people were cited for carrying a...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

19-year-old man dead, 1 person hurt after a rollover crash in St. Clair County (St. Clair County, MI)

19-year-old man dead, 1 person hurt after a rollover crash in St. Clair County (St. Clair County, MI)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, a 19-year-old man, from Clay Township, lost his life while a 22-year-old man, from Ira Township, was hurt following a rollover crash in St. Clair County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on McKinley Road and Markel Road at 10:33 p.m. [...]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Police may soon know when every vehicle enters and exits an Ypsilanti Township roadway

Ypsilanti Township is considering installing several dozen automatic license plate readers. The devices would take photos of license plates of vehicles entering and exiting the township's roadways. Jerry Clayton is Washtenaw County Sheriff. In an April presentation, he said the devices would only be used to investigate serious crimes or...
Detroit News

2 teens arrested in Detroit home invasion, fatal shooting

Detroit police are investigating a home invasion early Tuesday on the city's west side that led to a fatal shooting. Two teens were in custody in connection to the incident. “This is a very complicated investigation that we’re just getting into,” police Chief James White told reporters. Officers...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy