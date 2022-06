Nothing says "Happy Fourth of July" like shooting off enough explosives to annoy your neighbors and scare all the dogs in the neighborhood. As traditional and American as playing with explosives on the 4th may be, you cannot set off screaming mimis, finger blasters, spleen splitters, or whisker biscuits wherever you want. Most cities and towns have ordinances that dictate if and where you can.

EL PASO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO