ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Farm Credit manager Metz retiring after almost 40 years

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Farm Credit Illinois manager Mark Metz is retiring after almost 40 years with the agency....

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Ameren Illinois looking to help local veterans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A utility company is helping those who protected and served our country. Ameren Illinois held a veterans outreach event at Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois in Peoria today. This program allowed veterans to come in and learn about programs to reduce their energy bills. Ameren...
PEORIA, IL
wjol.com

No Grocery Tax In Illinois Starting Friday

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Illinois’ grocery tax will be suspended starting Friday. The move was part of the state budget plan passed earlier this year to alleviate the stress facing families dealing with the rising costs of goods and inflation. The one-percent Illinois sales tax on groceries will be suspended for the entire fiscal year. Officials believe the action will save consumers up to 400-million dollars through July 1st of 2024.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Ameren Illinois announces new chairman and president

ST. Louis (WMBD) — Ameren Corporation announced Monday that Leonard “Lenny” Singh will be the next chairman and president of Ameren Illinois. According to an Ameren press release, Singh will join Ameren on July 1 and assume the role of chairman and president when Richard Mark retires on Aug. 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carbondale, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Hamilton, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Jacksonville, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
nowdecatur.com

City Speaks Out on Decatur Ambulance Service Dissolving

June 27, 2022 – Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton spoke regarding the Decatur Ambulance Service (DAS) dissolving. The ambulance working group is meeting again Tuesday and will release more information tomorrow. “The City of Decatur learned from HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital more than a week ago that DAS would...
DECATUR CITY, IA
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas stimulus cards going to thousands in Illinois

Back in April, a plan called Chicago Moves was approved, which send gas stimulus payments to qualifying residents. The program was proposed by Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and approved by the Chicago City Council. The plan sends thousands of $150 gas stimulus cards to residents using a lottery system. In...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Farm Credit Illinois
wmay.com

Raising Cane’s, Casa Real Provide Update To Opening Dates

Fans awaiting the arrival of Raising Cane’s won’t have to wait as long for the Springfield location to open, according to restaurant officials. Jason Zwerin, VP of Raising Cane’s confirmed to the Springfield Business Journal that the restaurant, which was slated to open in the second quarter of 2023, is now eyeing a December 2022 opening as the demolition of the former Casa Real building has begun.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
My Journal Courier

Beardstown senior community is accepting applications

BEARDSTOWN — A new Beardstown senior facility is accepting applications for its independent-living community. St. Anne Residence, 309 E. Ninth St., is a two-story, wheelchair-accessible apartment community. It features 23 one-bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with full kitchen and bath, a community room, an on-site laundry and a library.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
WTHI

Illinois changes terminology of high school equivalency certificates

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Governor JB Pritzker has replaced the name for High School Equivalency Certificates with Illinois High School Diplomas. The change means many graduates can avoid unwarranted disadvantages. The previous name carried an incorrect stigma as being lower than a high school diploma, which often resulted in people being...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
1440 WROK

Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois

Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
ROCKFORD, IL
townandtourist.com

25 Best Hiking Trails in Illinois (With Waterfalls & Amazing Views)

When envisioning a trip to the state of Illinois, natural beauty is probably not the first words to escape your lips. The windy metropolis of Chicago grabs the headline as the gem of Illinois, but beyond the distracting bright lights of the big city is a state abundant with farmland, forests, wetlands, and rolling hills.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Worth A Detour? 10 Of The Most Naughty Town Names in Illinois

Every state has at least one town that has the name of an innuendo. In Illinois' case, it has at least 10. If you're taking a road trip this summer, you may pass by a few of them. Some may be provocative, some just outright weird. While they may not be as famous as Chicago, you likely won't forget them. So here are 10 of the most naughty town names in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

‘Benzo Dope’ arrives in Central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mass spectrometer testing has confirmed the arrival of “benzo dope” in Central Illinois. Jolt Harm Reduction says the drug is a “particularly dangerous” combination of benzodiazepine and an opiate such as heroin or fentanyl. “The combination increases the risk of...
ILLINOIS STATE
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy