Spokane, WA

Construction at the Red Wagon in Riverfront Park is almost done!

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ladies and gentlemen, the moment you have been waiting for is almost here.

Starting in late May, “The Childhood Express” underwent a new paint job and minor repairs. The construction was scheduled for three weeks.

Some of the repairs included stripping existing paint and rust, minor metal repairs and applying new primer and paint that matches the original color of the wagon.

Modern Construction and Consulting Services said they’re working on the slides and wheels right now and will begin repainting on Wednesday.

Spokane Parks say the painting should be done by Friday with the exception of the stenciled “Radio Flyer” logo.

Once the logo is painted, the tent will come down and the wagon will reopen for the public.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

