Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs Police Officer Diaz revives man after opioid overdose

By Miyoshi Price
 2 days ago
Palm Springs Police Department carries Narcan to support various emergency calls. In this case, an unresponsive man due to an opioid overdose in Palm Springs was revived by Officer Diaz using Narcan.

The Narcan carried by PSPD officers is a nasal spray used to treat opioid-related emergencies. The unresponsive man had shallow breathing and was turning purple. Officer Diaz recognized that the male was experiencing an opioid emergency and immediately grabbed his Narcan from his patrol unit and administered the Narcan to the man, saving his life. The Palm Springs Thank you Officer Diaz for your quick thinking and response that saved a man’s life today. Law enforcement and EMS respond to thousands of opioid-related overdoses in California each year. Check on this dashboard for more information:

o Photo credit: California Department of Public Health

CALIFORNIA OVERDOSE DASHBOARD: https://skylab.cdph.ca.gov/ODdash/

