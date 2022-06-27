ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

7 Hospitalized, 3 in Critical Condition After Bus Overturns in Crash Near LAX

By Maggie More
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA commmuter bus with over 20 passengers inside collided with a semi-truck near LAX on Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. NewsChopper4 was over the scene of the crash, where the bus could be seen on its side in the middle of the road. The LAFD...

www.nbcsandiego.com

