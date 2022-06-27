Weekly Anniston Police Stats 06/20/22 to 06/26/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 06/20/22 to 06/26/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 876 calls for service. There were 93 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 46 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 24 misdemeanor arrests. There were 12 traffic accidents, 140 traffic stops, and 41 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were five animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there was one felony arrest, no misdemeanor arrests, and two warrants served.
