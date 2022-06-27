Weekly Anniston Police Stats 06/20/22 to 06/26/22

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 6/19/2022 -6/26/2022. There were a total of 170 answered calls for service. There were 28 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There were two felony arrests made and 10 misdemeanor arrests. There were four traffic accidents, 94 traffic stops, and 23 citations issued. There was also one warrant served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

