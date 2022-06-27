ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hemsworth's Adorable Twin Sons Sasha & Tristan Steal the Show at the 'Thor' Red Carpet Premiere

By Kristyn Burtt
 2 days ago
It was Chris Hemsworth ’s big night at the premiere of Thor: Love & Thunder on Sunday night , but all eyes were on his twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, who knew how to command attention in the best way. The Marvel actor also brought his stunning wife, Elsa Pataky, but their 10-year-old daughter, India, was not in attendance for the red-carpet moment.

The eight-year-old boys are a spitting image of their dad, and we love that they both have hairstyles that Hemsworth has sported in the past. Tristan keeps his blonde locks long like his dad’s Thor look while Sasha currently looks like Hemworth’s mini-me with a shorter cut styled with just the right amount of hair product. Tristan was serving up his best movie-premiere face while Sasha gave the most mischievous grin. Pataky looked stunning in a sparkling black gown with trendy cutouts along the side. It looked like the perfect family outing as older brother Luke Hemsworth was also in attendance with wife Samantha and three of their four children.

The 38-year-old actor has been trying to balance his family life better now that his kids are older. “I’ve spent probably 15 years in what felt like a marathon, a constant workload,” he told GQ Australia in May 2020. “So much of my energy has been geared towards that, and then having kids at the same time, I’ve been constantly trying to find the balance. ” The pandemic gave him time to pause and think about how he wanted to prioritize work and his wife and kids.  He added, “Every job I’d take, every time I’d go off on these extended trips, it got harder and harder. For a little while, you don’t think the kids notice and then you realize they do.”

That might mean taking his family to work with him, like a fun night on the red carpet. Other times, it might mean passing on a job to make sure he’s there by his kids’ side. Either way, Hemsworth’s kids are finding a little time in the spotlight isn’t such a bad thing.

