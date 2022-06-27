ACR Issues Risk Mitigation Strategies for Iodinated Contrast Shortage
KXLY
2 days ago
MONDAY, June 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a special commentary published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology, risk mitigation strategies are presented for use during the current iodinated contrast shortage. Carolyn L. Wang, M.D., from the University of Washington in...
ABOUT eight million Americans are set to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments worth at least $841 this week. For many, it's still not enough to pay for the basic necessities, but some may see a boost as the majority of states supplement the checks. The latest round of checks...
In a new study, researchers studied the blood of 139 patients who had received intensive care and, despite individual differences in disease progression, revealed immunologically significant pathways that characterized the recovery process. The researchers have to work hard to find connections among the data from various cases. This is due...
Lung scraping, or thoracentesis, involves the removal of fluid or air from the space between the chest wall and the lungs. In some cases, doctors may perform the procedure on people who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is not a standard treatment for COPD, but it may be...
A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP) reports that, among very preterm born children, subgroups can be distinguished with distinct outcome profiles that vary in severity, type, and combinations of deficits. Children born very preterm, that is, after a pregnancy duration of...
Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases are associated with inflammatory processes in the brain. German researchers have succeeded in identifying a group of proteins in cerebrospinal fluid that could provide information about such inflammatory processes. As so-called biomarkers, the proteins could help researchers to better understand disease processes in the future and to test the effect of potential drugs against brain inflammation. The research team led by Stephan Käser and Professor Dr. Mathias Jucker at the Hertie Institute for Clinical Brain Research and the University of Tübingen, in collaboration with Professor Dr. Stefan Lichtenthaler from the Munich site of the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases, has now published its study in the journal PNAS.
Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM held an investor event to review its strategy with Sunosi, which is indicated for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). SVB Leerink says its view on Sunosi has not changed. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc JAZZ struggled to differentiate Sunosi in a generic...
June 27 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Epstein-Barr virus may play role in some long COVID cases. COVID-19 may reactivate a...
The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) researchers have discovered a new molecular drug target that might lead to new cancer medicines with fewer side effects. Previous research has shown that vascular endothelial...
In the largest clinical stroke trial ever run in Canada, researchers have shown Tenecteplase (TNK), a safe, well tolerated drug, commonly used as a clot buster for heart attacks, is an effective treatment for acute ischemic stroke. "It is truly an important finding that I share with my colleagues from...
Scientists exploring how our immune system responds to pathogens and cancers have ramped up their attention to CD8+ T cells, which are deployed in response to infections and malignancies and equipped to remember the identities of malicious invaders. While some of these critical "memory" cells circulate throughout the body, others...
Researchers developed an experimental treatment that can repair and regenerate heart muscle cells following a heart attack. After a month of treatment, mouse models of a heart attack regained close to usual cardiac function. The researchers aim to test the technology on other animal models before entering clinical trials. Heart...
The investigational therapy’s data points to a path towards a potential functional cure. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are an estimated 296 million people worldwide who have chronic hepatitis B (CHB). This disease can lead to liver complications including cirrhosis and liver cancer, which results in nearly 900,000 deaths per year.
ANSTO health researchers have contributed to an international study published in Nature Neuroscience that sheds light on the mechanism by which anti-anxiety drugs act on the brain which could lead to cognitive impairment in vulnerable individuals. The research critically depended on a unique laboratory model developed at ANSTO known as...
Chinese researchers may have found a new approach to treat cancer by using a plasma treatment to induce apoptosis, the death of cancer cells, without any obvious side effect to normal cells. The catch is that while a plasma-activated medium (PAM) can be treated as a drug, there is always...
Nearly 6 million older adults have Alzheimer's disease in the United States, a number expected to double by 2050. Already the sixth leading cause of death, Alzheimer's disease is a complex neurodegenerative disease that causes memory loss, confusion, poor judgment, depression, delusions and agitation that robs people of their ability to live independently. Currently, the biological mechanisms underlying Alzheimer's disease are poorly understood; as a result, there are few effective treatments and no cure for the disease.
Severe adverse events (AEs) after COVID-19 vaccination are not well studied in randomized controlled trials (RCTs) due to rarity and short follow-up. To monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines ("Pfizer" vaccine dose 1 and 2, "Moderna" vaccine dose 1 and 2, and "Janssen" vaccine single dose) in the U.S., especially regarding severe AEs, we compare the relative rankings of these vaccines using both RCT and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data. The risks of local and systemic AEs were assessed from the three pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trials and also calculated in the VAERS cohort consisting of 559,717 reports between December 14, 2020 and September 17, 2021. AE rankings of the five vaccine groups calculated separately by RCT and VAERS were consistent, especially for systemic AEs. For severe AEs reported in VAERS, the reported risks of thrombosis and GBS after Janssen vaccine were highest. The reported risk of shingles after the first dose of Moderna vaccine was highest, followed by the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The reported risk of myocarditis was higher after the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The reported risk of anaphylaxis was higher after the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Limitations of this study are the inherent biases of the spontaneous reporting system data, and only including three pivotal RCTs and no comparison with other active vaccine safety surveillance systems.
In Dr. Natasha Ironside's world, there are a number of brains at work. There's her brain, of course; she's a University of Virginia neurosurgery resident who's always thinking about how to improve stroke outcomes in the brains of her patients. And then there's the artificially intelligent "brain" she created to help with the problem.
Simon Fraser University researchers are studying how a combination of genetics and brain MRIs may be used to predict the chances of developing Alzheimer's disease in the future. In a newly published study, researchers from SFU's Functional and Anatomical Imaging & Shape Analysis Lab (FAISAL) identified distinct properties of brain...
The Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) is conducting research that analyzes antibiotic resistance patterns with the aim of finding trends that can help decide which treatment to apply to each type of patient and stop the spread of bacteria. This study, recently published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, has been carried out together with the University of Exeter, the University of Birmingham (both in the United Kingdom) and the Westmead Hospital in Sydney (Australia).
Comments / 0