Central Regional School Board Meeting Changes

BERKELEY – The Central Regional School District is made up of kids from five different towns, so during the summer, the School Board will meet in two of those towns instead of in Bayville.

The July meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on July 29 at the Hugh J. Boyd school in Seaside Heights.

The August meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on August 18 at the Island Heights Municipal Building.

In September, meetings will resume at their usual location at the presentation room near the library of Central Regional High School.