2022 Bryant Drive and Millard Drive Water Main Replacement Project. Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the City of Franklin, Ohio, until July 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., for the furnishing of labor and materials required for the repairing and maintaining of certain City streets and ways, according to the Instructions to Bidders, General Conditions, Specifications, Prevailing Wage and Plans included with the bid packets.

FRANKLIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO