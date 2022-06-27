ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Watch Fourth of July Downtown fireworks from FOX 2’s SkyFOX

By Monica Ryan
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS – Nobody does fireworks like FOX 2 and our exclusive Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter. FOX 2 will continue its long-standing tradition of bringing...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

New Ferguson Fire Department fire pup says hello to the community

ST. LOUIS – The Ferguson Fire Department’s new fire dog now has a name! The public’s voices were heard, and her name is now Ember! The department made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday, June 24. On Wednesday, June 29, the department published a post as a letter from Ember. She said she […]
FERGUSON, MO
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
flovalleynews.com

Fiesta in Florissant Drew Big Crowds

FIESTA IN FLORISSANT: Folks from throughout the metro area came to Knights of Columbus Park in Florissant for the regional Hispanic festival. Live Latino bands and entertainers performed and authentic foods from Latin countries and arts & crafts were available for the two days of the festival , June 25-26. Colorful gowns and dresses were parts of the fashion show festiviites and dances were a big part of the festival.
FLORISSANT, MO
advantagenews.com

‘Giving to others’ comes full circle

Alphonso and Natascha Harried have traveled a path the past few years few can imagine as Alphonso has struggled to surmount numerous health issues. In the face of sometimes seemingly insurmountable challenges, they have maintained hope and optimism and recently reached a major milestone when Alphonso successfully received a kidney transplant.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Companion Baking to close a cafe location

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Companion Baking announced Tuesday it will close its Maryland Heights cafe location following service Friday, after which founder and owner Josh Allen and his team will renovate the space to support the bakery's manufacturing business. The space, located at 2331 Schuetz Road, is owned by...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Fourth Of July#Local Life#Localevent#Fox 2
5 On Your Side

Couple carjacked while on first date in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating two carjackings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. 5 On Your Side talked to the victims of the first one, who were on their first date. They said after they pulled into a parking lot at 13th and Russell in Soulard, four people wearing masks jumped out of a car and pulled out handguns.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Believers Temple Word Fellowship feeds children this summer

ST. LOUIS – The Believers Temple Word Fellowship is helping children in need of food this summer. They are hosting a free program for children up to 18 years old on weekdays through mid-August. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch is served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. There are […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
constructforstl.org

Beautiful, ‘Crazy’ Brick Designs in St. Louis are Worth a Closer Look

From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: For most of Tim McBride’s life, strangers have pulled over to gawk at his home. The dark red bricks, ubiquitous in St. Louis, aren’t laid straight. They look instead as if a drunken worker lost his level while building a wall for Grimm’s fairy folk or Ripley’s Believe It or Not.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Ozarkland

ST. LOUIS – The summer travel season is upon us, and a road trip also requires a few road stops. Tim Ezell is in Villa Ridge Tuesday morning. At a place, you have to include it on your itinerary. He spoke with Ozarkland Store Manager Leslie Ring about how many flavors of fudge a customer can try.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

2 shot near Riverfront Park in Alton

ALTON — Two people are being treated in a St. Louis hospital following a shooting near Riverfront Park in Alton. At about 12:47 a.m. Tuesday, Alton Police responded to the area of Riverfront Park for several reports of gunfire. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said a preliminary investigation revealed several subjects had met at the location and an argument occurred in which two men were shot.
ALTON, IL
foodieflashpacker.com

8 Best Restaurants In St Charles MO | Must-Try St Charles Restaurants

Looking for the best St. Charles restaurants? You’ve come to the right place!. If you plan to visit St. Louis, you must check out historic St. Charles, Missouri. Only a short 20-minute drive west of St. Louis, you can find a peaceful jaunt through brick-lined streets with horse-drawn carriages, early 18th-century buildings filled with cute boutiques, galleries, and more restaurants than you can imagine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Children’s Center celebrates International Mud Day

ST. LOUIS – Mud Day comes early to the University City Children’s Center. International Mud Day is Wednesday, June 29. However, UCCC educators had to clean up their kids last weekend. They celebrated early in Forest Park. Director Laura Millkamp explained why mud play is educational. Learn more at the UCCC website.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Mild Wednesday, showers holiday weekend

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is going to have a mild morning. It’s going to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Humidity will still be low Wednesday and Thursday. It’s expected to be hotter and more humid by Friday with some showers and storms by the afternoon hours.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Money Saver: Semi-annual Under Armour event sale

ST. LOUIS – Run to get this deal at the Under Armor Outlet online. For a limited time get up to 50% off during the Semi-annual Event Sale. Under Armour only has this sale twice a year. Look for the markdowns in red for discounts for men, women, and kids. Check out deals on shorts, shoes, shirts, backpacks, accessories, and more. Get free shipping when you spend $99, with free returns and exchanges, or add $4.99 for shipping. This offer is good while supplies last or until next Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
46K+
Followers
40K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy