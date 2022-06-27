Police arrest three in major Rockford drug bust

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Rockford Police Gang Unit, and the StateLine Area Narcotics Team cooperated in the arrest of three people in a major Rockford drug investigation.

Rockford Police said the investigation had been on-going for the past few months.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, five search warrants were executed in the city, in the 4200 block of Harrison Avenue, 4200 block of Beach Street, 1500 block of West State Street, 3700 block of Mackinaw Trail, and the 2200 block of S. Central Avenue.

During the raids, police said on kilogram of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, 2,498 grams of cannabis, over $380,000 in cash, and three vehicles were siezed.

Trayvonte Grant, 28, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Calculated Criminal Drug Conspiracy, and an outstanding warrant.

Darone McNamer, 41, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Calculated Criminal Drug Conspiracy.

Mandy McNamer, 45, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, and Calculated Criminal Drug Conspiracy.

