Today is primary election day in Illinois, which will finalize the ballot for the November 8 general election. Will County residents can find their polling place and additional voting information on the Will County Clerk website. Meanwhile, DuPage County residents can for the first time vote at any polling place in the county with the ‘Vote Anywhere’ initiative, a first of its kind in the state. A full list of polling locations can be found on the election division page of the county’s website. Polling places in both counties are open until 7 p.m. today.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO