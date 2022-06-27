ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Over 1,100 students and thousands of spectators at Vikingland Band Festival Sunday

By Mark Anthony
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Alexandria, MN)--Ken Martinson, of the Vikingland Band Festival, says that "thousands of spectators lined Broadway on Sunday to enjoy a stellar lineup of performances under breezy blue skies" at the 38th annual Vikingland Band Festival. The Alexandria Marching Band served as host...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Kristen Walters

Iconic Minnesota restaurant closed this week after 40 years

A historic Minnesota restaurant that has been a staple of the community for decades closed its doors for the last time this week. Iconic Minnesota eatery, Canton Restaurant, closed this week after 40 years. The Burnsville restaurant has been a local favorite for decades, serving delicious traditional Chinese food and memories for generations of customers.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Star Storm set for this Monday at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria is excited to announce that their annual firework show Star Storm will be happening (weather permitting) on Monday July 4th and will start around 10:00 p.m. on the shores of Lake Darling. PARKING: There will not be any shuttle service and no entrance to the...
KDHL AM 920

Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
WILLMAR, MN
103.7 THE LOON

An Award Winning Buffet Just About an Hour from St. Cloud

Variety is the name of the game if you have a large family, like a lot of people do from the Midwest. It can be so difficult to find something for everyone if you are trying to rally people together for a place to eat, and everyone can agree. You usually will have some people wanting one thing, others wanting another, people can't agree, it's like herding cats.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Albany Man Hurt When Items On Trailer Fall Onto Highway

CROSBY -- An Albany man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle struck items that fell off a trailer. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before noon Thursday on Highway 210 just outside of Crosby in Crow Wing Township. Troopers say a vehicle driven by 44-year-old...
CROSBY, MN
knsiradio.com

Princess Kay Spotlight: Kallie Frericks

(KNSI) – June Dairy Month wraps up with a look at the last of four Stearns County Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalists. Previously highlighted was Hailey Frericks of Albany. Her twin sister Kallie is also in the running. Kallie says she almost missed the announcement. “I was...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota radio legend Tom Barnard set to leave KQRS

After 36 years on the 92.5 KQRS morning show, Tom Barnard is set to turn off the microphone at the Golden Valley-based radio station one last time later this year. Barnard, 71, hinted Wednesday that a big station announcement was coming, and on Thursday he broke the news that his final show at the Cumulus Media-owned radio station will be Friday, Dec. 23.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Witness rattled but not surprised by Oakdale theater shooting

OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) -- A gunman is on the run after opening fire inside a suburban Twin Cities movie theater.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Marcus Cinema in Oakdale. A 23-year-old man from Hugo was hurt and is expected to recover. Investigators don't believe the shooting was random. Robert Baril, a comedian, was inside the movie theater with his wife. They were enjoying a date night watching the new Elvis biopic when shots rang out. "On the one hand, it's unexpected," he said. "On the other hand, it's like, why wouldn't you expect it at this point? [Shootings] happen at schools, churches. "Gun violence is happening more often in Minnesota. Crime analysts are reporting 78 homicides this year across Minnesota, that's keeping pace with the record 201 killings last year. Meanwhile, Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis is reporting a 50% jump in how often they treat "penetrating trauma wounds," which include gunshots. While Baril says he'll go back to a theater soon, he'll probably choose to sit by an aisle or an exit. "It's this eerie, unsettling feeling I suppose," he said. "What are you going to do aside from just not leaving your home?" 
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist killed in I-494 in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Minn. – A Shakopee man is dead following a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon on a Twin Cities freeway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the 42-year-old driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 494 in Richfield when traffic slowed, and he lost control near Highway 77.The identity of the victim has not been released.
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

No one hurt in car fire on I-494 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was hurt Thursday afternoon when a vehicle started on fire on Interstate 494 in Twin Cities. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the car on on I-494 near Rockford Road in Plymouth, a suburb roughly 10 miles west of Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers responded to the scene, and reported that there were no injuries. 
PLYMOUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Obituary- William M. "Will" Harding, 27

William Michael ("Will") Harding, Age 27 of Golden Valley, formerly of Alexandria, died suddenly and unexpectedly doing what he loved: playing basketball. A Memorial Service will be held at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel in northeast Minneapolis Friday, July 1st, 2022 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
lptv.org

Dislodged Items from Trailer Go Through Windshield, Sends Driver to Hospital

A traffic accident occurred near Irondale Township in Crow Wing County today. According to Public Information Officer Lt. Gordon Shank’s report, Michael Kollars, 44, of Brainerd was hauling a trailer on Highway 210 westbound when items from the trailer became dislodged. Falling into the eastbound lane, the items went through the window of an oncoming GMC Envoy driven by 60-year-old Ross Peterson of Albany, Minnesota.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

Oakdale, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one man has been shot after a gunman opened fire in Minnesota movie theater, according to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11. Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema late in the night on Tuesday, June 28 for reports of shots fired. KARE 11 reports a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, but his condition is unknown.
OAKDALE, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota given more than 700 acres near the St. Croix River

Photo: A view of the St. Croix River from a 729-acre property near Chisago City, Minn. The Trust for Public Land announced Tuesday that it has donated the land to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to be managed as part of the Chengwatana State Forest. Minnesota Department of Natural...
MINNESOTA STATE

