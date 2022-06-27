ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Fourth Of July Guide

 2 days ago

The Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776, and America was born. Each year, Americans celebrate...

jerseysbest.com

Imaginative entrepreneurs not afraid to gamble on Atlantic City’s future

If you think you know Atlantic City, think again — or, better yet, look again. This venerable seaside beauty attracts almost 27 million visitors a year, and, after the pandemic slowdown, its visitation numbers have increased by 17%. Casino revenue from in-person gambling increased slightly, but there were extraordinary gains from online and sports betting (the opening of sportsbooks was a boon) that pushed AC’s gross operating profit to $766.8 million in 2021, far surpassing the $117.5 million they made in 2020. There’s a new spirit in town, with remarkable developments at some of the classic hotels and a boom in nongaming amenities powered by imaginative entrepreneurs who believe in Atlantic City’s future. Visitors have that many more entertainment options on and off the boardwalk. And let’s not forget: There’s always that wide beach, which, as opposed to most other seaside resorts in New Jersey, is free.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Atlantic City, NJ can’t catch a break as another strike looms (Opinion)

Sometimes it seems like Atlantic City can’t get a break. This beautiful resort on some of the most precious strips of beach and boardwalk in New Jersey has had its share of struggles over the years. It seems like every time it bounces back, something else comes up to give it another punch in the face. The economic decline it witnessed during the mortgage-led Wall Street crisis in 2009 was difficult to bounce back from.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

5 great bars to watch the fireworks at this weekend

Fourth of July Weekend is always the pinnacle of the summer, and the celebration always includes plenty of fireworks, and they aren’t even always on the 4th. No matter what night they are scheduled for, you can choose to watch them from anywhere with a view, but we think it’s always preferable to do so with a drink in hand on the outdoor deck of a great local bar or restaurant. So, with that in mind, here are our picks of five great bars to watch the fireworks in South Jersey this holiday weekend.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

When War Came to Cape May County

In the early morning hours of June 29, 1776, Captain John Barry, in command of the American frigate Lexington, which was anchored in the waters off Cape May, received a message that the brigantine Nancy was headed his way with two British warships in hot pursuit. Barry, who was just...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
travelexperta.com

Top 6 Best Things to Do in Ventnor City Beach, New Jersey

As every one of you knows, Ventnor city has consistently been a tourist location throughout the long term and this city includes countless attractions. You can do different activities in this lovely city in the US, New Jersey. The seashores offer a lot of activities, and you will discover astonishing shopping destinations as well as an outstanding crowd. Moreover, if you are a new visitor to Ventnor city, and you need guidance. No worry! Below we have mentioned the things you can do in this amazing place. Most amazing attractions that you can check out while in Ventnor City. Take a look at this list of the best things to do in Ventnor City.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
tmpresale.com

Earthquake in Atlantic City, NJ Sep 09, 2022 – presale code

WiseGuys has the Earthquake presale code: Everyone with this presale info will have an opportunity to acquire great performance tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss Earthquake’s show in Atlantic City do you? Tickets should sell out once they go on sale: during the presale you can acquire your tickets before they are all gone!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Wildwood, NJ Surfer Surprised by Huge Stingray

Imagine you're surfing the waters off the Jersey Shore when suddenly, you look to your right, and spot a HUGE stingray swimming alongside you!. That's exactly what happened off the coast of Wildwood earlier this month. In stunning images taken by Devon Parker and shared by Wildwood Boardwalk on Facebook...
phillyvoice.com

Photo shows giant ray approaching surfer off the coast of Wildwood

Close encounters with ocean dwelling animals are far from uncommon at the Jersey Shore. In the last several years, we've had a whale collide with a fishing boat off the coast of Deal in Monmouth County, and a humpback surface feet from a paddle boarder off Long Branch. Lifeguards rescued a dolphin stranded ashore in Sea Isle City and a so-called "dolphin whisperer" captured videos of a pod off the coast of Stone Harbor. A 279-pound sea turtle was rescued off the coast of Avalon.
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

‘We’re Serious With This’: Strike Of Casino Workers In Atlantic City Expected Amid Wage Negotiation

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — About 6,000 workers at four Atlantic City casinos are preparing to go on strike Friday morning, ahead of a historically busy Fourth of July weekend. The workers, who are members of UNITE HERE Local 54, include housekeepers, bartenders, catering staff and cooks at The Borgata, Caesar’s, Harrah’s and Tropicana. The union is demanding higher wages, claiming current salaries are lower compared to salaries at similar jobs in the market. Union representatives believe higher wages could attract more workers, which would alleviate an ongoing casino labor shortage. Gloria Rosario, a chef at The Borgata, said all week customers at...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

The Biggest Lie Being Perpetrated in Egg Harbor Township

It was a late summer afternoon and I drove a family member to the Wawa at English Creek and Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. As we were pulling out of our parking space, I drove away from the intersection and behind the store, headed to the road that can be found going away from the store and the opposite direction of the English Creek/Ocean Heights intersection.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Wildwoods Are Next in Line for Beach Replenishment, Maintenance

Most New Jersey beach towns should be jealous of Wildwood. The city has the widest beach on the Jersey Shore, stretching 1,500 feet from boardwalk to surf in some places. But Wildwood has its headaches, too. Some beachgoers complain the sandy expanse requires too long a schlep to the water’s edge. The beach also collects pools of water, which can breed insects and become health hazards, and the sand drifting down from the north tends to clog storm drainage pipes. Plus, there’s all that beach to clean.

