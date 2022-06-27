ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Motorcycle accident claims life of Lebanon, Ore. resident

By KATU Staff
kpic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcyclist died Sunday evening in a crash along Highway 20 east of Sweet Home. Oregon...

kpic.com

oregontoday.net

Hwy. 20 Fatal, Linn Co., June 28

On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
SWEET HOME, OR
kpic

