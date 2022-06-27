Liela Becker – Service 9am 6/30/22

Ruth Marie Denton of Farmington died June 27th at the age of 96. The funeral service will be Tuesday, July 5th at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Ruth Denton is Tuesday morning from 10 until 11:45 at the...
Ralph Edmond Harnagel of Ballwin, passed away Thursday, June 23rd, he was 92 years old. Visitation for Ralph Harnagel will be Friday (7/1) morning from 9 until the time of service at 11 at Meramec Bluffs Lutheran Senior Services in Ballwin. The burial will be in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Martin Reiss Jr. of Perryville died Monday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Martin Reiss Jr. is Thursday evening from 4 until...
Norma Jean Conaway of Bixby died Saturday at the age of 88. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 1 at the Britton/Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery near Viburnum. Visitation for Norma Conaway is Thursday evening from 5 until 8 at...
Raymond Claude Morrison of Hot Springs, Arkansas died Wednesday at the age of 73. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 11 at the Britton/Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be at the Freeman Cemetery in Cherrvyille. Visitation for Raymond Morrison is Monday evening until 8 at the...
(Ironton) The four Ozark Regional Library locations will be busting at the seams with all kinds of interesting and fun events in the month of July. Suzy Spitzmiller with the library tells us about some of the activities they have coming up. But that’s not all. Spitzmiller says attend this...
Jean Ansleman of Cadet died Friday at the age of 88. The funeral service will be 10:00 Thursday at the St. Joachim Church in Old Mines. Visitation for Jean Ansleman will be 4 to 8 Wednesday and 8:30 to 9:30 Thursday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Adam Joseph Howard of Bonne Terre died Saturday at the age of 37. The funeral service is Thursday evening at 6 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Adam Howard is Thursday from 2 until 6 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
(Desloge) A retreat in St. Francois County for wounded veterans has received a one-thousand dollar donation from the Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge. Donna Lucas, the camp communications director, describes the benefits of the ADA-compliant camp. Elk member Anna Kliener submitted the grant through the Desloge lodge. Camp Hope is...
William Bill Lee Mabe of Steelville died Friday at the age of 64. His funeral service will be Wednesday afternoon at 1 o’clock at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville with burial in the Steelville Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday night starting at 6 o’clock at Hutson Funeral Home. The service...
(Bonne Terre) Bonne Terre will provide the music, food and fireworks. You bring your patriotism and holiday spirit…. That’s Bonne Terre Chamber executive director Leigha Head. The Jonathan Braddy Band starts at 5:00 with fireworks as dusk Monday at the city park in Bonne Terre.
(Perryville) A contract has been awarded to Keeley & Sons for rehabilitation work on the Route 51 Bridge, also known as the Chester Bridge, in Perry County over the Mississippi River. Chris Crocker is an engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation. He says the company is wanting to get to work right away on this project.
The Fredericktown Police Department is hosting a neighborhood watch program for any citizen that wants to keep the community safe. The meeting will take place tomorrow Thursday at the City Hall Municipal Court/Meeting room. Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis tells us a little more about the program. Hovis has this...
(Farmington) The United Way of St. Francois County presented checks totaling $160,000 Tuesday to 26 different not for profit agencies during a special ceremony at the Farmington Public Library. One of the groups that received funding was the Farmington Ministerial Alliance. Director Nancy Faulkner was very appreciative. The Southeast Missouri...
