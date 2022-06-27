Police Copter Clocks Drivers Going Up To 169 In Anne Arundel

Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management file photo Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management

A high-intensity speed enforcement detail along Route 10 involving unmarked cars and a helicopter clocked drivers going between 110 and 170 miles an hour, authorities in Anne Arundel County said.

Utilizing marked and unmarked cars for the two-and-a-half-hour detail, officers made 19 traffic stops and issued 24 citations and 5 warnings for egregious speed violations midday June 24, county police said.

The Aviation Unit saw multiple triple-digit speed violations and relayed the violator information to units on the ground. Triple-digit speed readings ranged from 110 mph to 169 mph. This enforcement effort is a continuation of directed enforcement patrols conducted on various county roadways as a result of crashes, aggressive driving, and speed complaints.

Additional enforcement efforts will be conducted on various county roadways focused on deterring aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding, and occupant protection.

Citizens observing any vehicles operated in a careless or reckless manner are asked to contact the police department by calling 911 or the non-emergency number 410 222-8610.

