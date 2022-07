Xiaomi has finally revealed the 12 Lite, albeit only in a few markets initially. As expected, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G relies on the Snapdragon 778G platform, mirroring the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. For some reason, there appears to be some confusion about whether the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G utilises the Snapdragon 778G or the Snapdragon 778G+, with the latter also set for the Nothing Phone (1). The differences between the Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 778G+ are minimal though, as their names suggest.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 HOURS AGO