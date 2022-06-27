ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The state of abortion in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan

By Erin Gottsacker
wxpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friday decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade is confusing some Wisconsin physicians after the...

www.wxpr.org

Comments / 6

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan abortion ballot drive nears signature goal in final push for Nov. election

A push to add a proposal to the November ballot on the right to an abortion in Michigan is nearing its signature goal. Reproductive Freedom for All, backed by the Michigan ACLU, Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Michigan Voices, would amend the Michigan constitution to affirm “that every person has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which involves the right to make and carry out decisions without political interference about all matters relating to pregnancy, including birth control, abortion, prenatal care, and childbirth.”
MICHIGAN STATE
captimes.com

What now? Wisconsin faces a changed landscape where abortion is illegal

Carolyn remembers standing alone on a Madison street corner, watching for the car she’d been told would come for her. It was 1968, she was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and — although she was on birth control — she was pregnant. (Carolyn requested that the Cap Times use only her first name.)
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

How many women may be impacted if Michigan bans abortion?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An abortion ban in Michigan would impact tens of thousands of women each year, according to data by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. MDHHS reported a total of 30,074 abortions in 2021, which is a 1.4% increase from 2020. The number...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox9.com

Roe v. Wade: Minnesota becomes 'abortion island' throughout Midwest

(FOX 9) - After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Minnesota is now a Midwestern island of sorts for abortion services. Currently, there are eight providers in the state, but there could soon be one more. On Tuesday, North Dakota's attorney general ordered the state's only abortion provider, The Red...
MINNESOTA STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Attorney General settles dispute with Mackinaw City hotel family

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel accused the Lieghio family hotel owners of unlawful business practices in February. The settlement, filed Tuesday, applies to more than 25 hotels and two family-operated websites. The Lieghio businesses deny violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, but agree to refrain from unfair or deceptive business...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTWO/WAWV

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 6. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa AG Miller withdraws from Reynolds’ legal actions on abortion

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued a statement on Tuesday regarding Governor Reynolds’ recent announcement she is seeking legal action after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. According to a release, Miller stated he will be withdrawing from representing...
IOWA STATE
wxpr.org

Anti-abortion groups look to update 1849 Wisconsin ban

Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin say they will work with lawmakers next year to update or replace the state's 1849 abortion ban. Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Friday to strike down its decision in Roe v. Wade, some Democrats and abortion rights supporters have questioned the validity of the 173-year-old law.
WISCONSIN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs six bipartisan bills, signs 865th bill

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed her 865th bipartisan bill Friday. The bill, along with five other bills, called for the lowering of health care costs and an increase in public safety among other legislations. Governor Gretchen Whitmer: MI legislature has 'no common ground' in fight to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
wxpr.org

With Roe gone, Illinois abortion clinics face surge in patients

With Roe v. Wade gone, Illinois is one of the few Midwestern states where abortions are still legal. Now the state's abortion clinics are bracing for a surge in out-of-state patients. Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said its focus...
ILLINOIS STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin election investigator sued again for deleting records

MADISON, Wis. — A liberal government watchdog group on Tuesday filed its fourth open records lawsuit over the investigation of the 2020 election result in Wisconsin, targeting the lead investigator for his practice of deleting records he didn’t deem useful to the investigation. The most recent lawsuit seeks...
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Democratic leaders sue to overturn WI abortion ban, Republican gubernatorial candidates vow to uphold it

Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban faces its first major legal test, as the state’s Democratic leaders announced Tuesday they’re suing to overturn it. Meanwhile, three Republican gubernatorial hopefuls vow to fire prosecutors who refuse to enforce the ban. Also, liberal watchdog group American Oversight filed its fourth open records lawsuit over the investigation of the 2020 Wisconsin election. And the Literacy Task Force of Wisconsin is teaching educators a new technique to help struggling readers.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee committee proposes repeal of state's abortion ban

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A resolution that would send lobbyists to Madison in effort to repeal Wisconsin's criminal abortion ban is making its way through Milwaukee city government. The resolution passed through the Steering and Rules Committee with no objections on Monday, June 27. While there's not much local elected...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor join debate in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three of the Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor gathered at Providence Academy in Green Bay for a debate ahead of the August primary. Timothy Ramthun, Kevin Nicholson, and Rebecca Kleefisch took questions ranging from why the debate is important to them, how they define conservatism, and election integrity. One major topic was how they could make change and battle it out with Governor Tony Evers this fall.
GREEN BAY, WI

