Caught on video: Mountain lion strolls through Beverly Hills neighborhood

By Amy Powell
 2 days ago

A mountain lion was caught on camera taking a stroll through a Beverly Hills neighborhood and residents say the big cat is no stranger to that area.

The homeowner, whose yard was used for a late-night jaunt by the mountain lion, has captured images of deer, coyotes and other wildlife on her security camera. She shared the video with Eyewitness News so other residents in the area are aware of the animal's presence.

"He's un-collard. He's been monitored on camera for more than five years but he has not been able to be tagged or collared to understand his lineage," said Tony Tucci, co-founder of Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife, also known as CLAW.

The cougar was spotted around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the hills above Coldwater Canyon Drive near Cherokee Lane. CLAW has been tracking the animal's movements for a long time, nicknaming him the "Beverly Hills Mountain Lion."

"Mountain lions have probably been living with us in Bel Air, in Beverly Hills, in Laurel Canyon since we started to inhabit this area. It's just right now that we're finding out about them through these Ring cameras, security cameras and the nature cams that CLAW puts out," said Tucci.

The sighting comes as wildlife activists continue to work on a project that will protect mountain lions.

"We're close to the finish line in advocating for a wildlife district ordinance for the exact same region that is his home range. So it's very exciting that he's blessing us with his presence, so to speak," Tucci added.

