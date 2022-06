Summer is often synonymous with classes ending, school being out, and students thinking about anything but learning. Yet, summer is one of the busiest times of the year both for as parents enroll students in art camps. The summer provides vacation time for adults to attend workshops, retreats, or festivals that immerse them in their interests. While all the summer programming is occurring, behind the scenes the planning for fall classes, after-school programs, or weekend experiences offered by 4-H, First Regional Library, YAC, and local artists has already begun.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO