Chicago, IL

Gunman arrested after South Deering shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after shooting a man during an argument Monday morning in the South Deering neighborhood....

www.fox32chicago.com

CBS Chicago

Victim stabbed during attempted kidnapping in Belmont Cragin; No one in custody

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An attempted kidnapping in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood prompted a Chicago police alert. Police said on Tuesday, a victim was standing in broad daylight around 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Wellington Avenue when an offender armed with a knife exited a white SUV. The offender then "forcibly shoved" the victim into the back seat, according to police. The victim was stabbed throughout the body while trying to fight off the offender. Police said as the offender attempted to drive off, the victim jumped out of the vehicle and escaped.The victim's condition and age are unknown at this time.   According to police, the offender is 5-foot-10, 18 to 19 years old, and was wearing a black ski mask and a long-sleeve gray t-shirt at the time of the attempted kidnapping. Police are warning community members to pay attention and to avoid traveling alone. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot by gunman on bike in McKinley Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed by a person riding a bike Tuesday night in the McKinley Park neighborhood. The 39-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:29 p.m. when a gunman approached on a bicycle and started shooting in the 2000 block of West 36th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

3 people in custody after 2 robberies at Belmont Avenue CTA stop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people are in custody after two separate robberies at the Belmont Avenue CTA stop.Police said the group assaulted a man on the platform and took his belongings. The victim refused media attention.  During the second robbery, the victim sustained multiple injuries and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital. Police told CBS 2 the offenders are also accused of aggravated battery to an on-duty Chicago police officer. No further details were released. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago’s top cop blamed Sergio Barron for causing a mass shooting while on bail for a gun case. Sunday, he was allegedly caught with another gun.

One day after a mass shooting left a man dead and four others injured in Back of the Yards on May 10, CPD Supt. David Brown held a press conference. Jarring video of the shooting had just emerged, showing a school child running for cover as the shooting unfolded behind them. Brown, with news cameras rolling, was ready to name names.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of string of armed robberies on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police issued a warning Tuesday about a string of armed robberies on the city's Near West Side. In each incident four males between 14 and 18 years old approach the victims, pulled out guns and demanded the victims' property. The robberies happened at the following times and locations:· 700 block of North Wolcott June 11, 2022 7:30AM· 600 block of North Wood June 11, 2022 7:30AM· 400 block of North Paulina June 11, 2022 7:30AM· 2100 block of South Paulina June 22, 2022 4:05AMAnyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Area Three Bureau of Detectives at (312)744-8263. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during fight in Roseland; 1 in custody

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded during a fight with a female Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was fighting with a female around 4 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Parnell Avenue when she pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while sitting outside Near West Side home

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times while sitting outside his home Tuesday night on the Near West Side. The 50-year-old was sitting outside his residence around 11:21 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a gray truck started shooting at him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man sentenced to prison for illegally possessing gun

CHICAGO - A man who illegally possessed a handgun and fled police on Chicago's West Side has been sentenced to prison. On January 4, 2019, officials say Chicago police officers witnessed Lamont Haggard reach for an object in his waistband while walking on a sidewalk in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 27, shot at Park Manor gas station

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded at a gas station Wednesday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. The 27-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat in a vehicle at a gas station around 3 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

