Teen hurt in Monday morning crash in Boone County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the names of the people who died in the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County. The patrol said the driver of the truck, Billy Barton, II, 53, of Brookfield, MO, was pronounced dead at the scene. Rochelle Cook, 57, and Kim Holsapple, 56,...
A driver was hurt Monday morning after a crash on Highway WW east of Columbia. Boone County Joint Communications sent out an alert about the crash at Olivet Road just after 5:45 a.m. Crews at the scene told ABC 17 News the SUV hit several trees after traveling off the side of the road. BCJC:
Prosecutors have charged a Columbia man with four felonies after police were called to a shots-fired report Tuesday in south Columbia.
CHARITON COUNTY − An MU Health Care trauma surgeon says he was "extremely proud" of the EMS response to Monday afternoon's trail derailment in Chariton County. "I am extremely proud this evening to be a part of the central Missouri EMS region," Dr. Jeffery Coughenour said. "I think there's a lot of folks out there who did really really great work today and should be commended for it."
Columbia police have identified a baby found dead outside a tire store in 2019 and arrested the child's parents in connection with her death.
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A fire north of Columbia early Tuesday morning is blamed for thousands of dollars in damage. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the 1400 block of E. Gallup Mills Road around 6:35 a.m. Firefighters said a detached three-vehicle garage was on fire when crews arrived at
Columbia Police arrested a man on several charges after an incident Tuesday evening. Someone called police to the 3800 block of Rock Quarry Road Tuesday at 5:45 pm. A man told police someone, later identified as David Ryan Osterberger, came into his house. Osterberger chased the victim out of the...
Columbia police say they'll provide more information about the investigation into an infant's 2019 death Tuesday.
Columbia Police are crediting a letter found this month at a local Super 8 for helping solve the case of an infant death. The infant’s parents have been charged in the case and are jailed without bond. Infant remains were discovered in a tire near North Providence road in...
Columbia police said they have made arrests in connection to the discovery of the remains of an infant in 2019. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon with more details. The child's body was found behind McKnight Tire in the 1900 block of Providence Road on...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) First responders are at the scene of a train derailment in Chariton County, where multiple deaths and injuries have been reported. Seven of the train cars derailed, said Angie Hutschreider, a reporter for the Linn County leader who broke the news online. The derailment involved three engine cars, she said.
Columbia Police announces there’s been a break in the case of a dead infant found nearly four years ago. An arrest has been made and Police Chief Geoff Jones plans to hold a press conference this afternoon to update the public on the case. It was in August of...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Boone County. 61-year-old Philip Van Tine was traveling in a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle and struck the rear of 47-year-old Christopher Bailey from Columbia, who was traveling westbound in a 2009 Ford on I-70 and slowed down for traffic.
A St. Louis man is dead after a crash Saturday on Interstate 70 in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened at the 118.2-mile marker on Saturday at 8:46 am. Christopher Bailey, 47, of Columbia was driving a 2009 Ford F150 slowly, because of...
Prosecutors charged a California, MO, man for a fatal fentanyl overdose in Jefferson City in January 2021. According to the probable cause statement, the overdose happened on January 30, 2021, at 815 Nelson Drive. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman's body. They also found a used...
Three people are dead after a train derailment in Chariton County. The derailment happened Monday at 1:42 pm. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said two people on the train died, and one person in the dump truck died. A statement from Amtrak said the train, the Southwest Chief Train 4,...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A train crossing at the site of a fatal Amtrak derailment in northern Missouri is on a statewide list for safety improvements from the Missouri Department of Transportation, according to state records reviewed by KMBC 9 Investigates. Federal Railroad Administration records show no accidents at...
Charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on April 27, a 36-year-old Sedalia woman has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, Amanda Adams was pulled over, and a passenger consented to a personal search, but denied consent to a search of the vehicle. A Sedalia Police Department detective says he found a methamphetamine pipe on the passenger.
