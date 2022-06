For the second week in a row, Berkshire County’s reported COVID infections and hospitalizations remain at the Low/Green level according to the CDC rubric. We do see, however, a small uptick in cases in South County. Most of this can be attributed to congregate care settings, where residents tend to be particularly vulnerable to severe disease, so this is something to keep an eye on.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO