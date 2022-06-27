ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

VIDEO: XTC Cabaret guard shoots woman after being hit by car

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity video from outside Dallas' XTC Cabaret shows a car...

www.fox4news.com

fox4news.com

Two men arrested after dropping off gunshot victim and fleeing from police

DALLAS - Two men were arrested after police said they dropped off a mortally wounded man at a Dallas hospital. On Wednesday night, a man suffering a gunshot wound was dropped off at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Oak Cliff. The victim, Lorenzo Demarcus Perez, 21, soon died due to his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police identify man fatally shot by officers at Irving hospital

IRVING, Texas - Irving police said an armed man who they shot and killed at a hospital Wednesday night went there for a medical issue, but it was not a mental health issue. Police also said there were at least three officers involved in the shooting that killed the 34-year-old gunman.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating shooting that left 21-year-old man dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night.At approximately 11:25 p.m. June 29, police were called to Methodist Dallas Medical Center after 21-year-old Lorenzo Demarcus Perez was dropped off with a gunshot wound.Officials said Perez was dropped off by unknown males and died a short time later due to his injuries.The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Arrested After Overnight House Fire Leaves Three Dallas Firefighters Injured

Three Dallas firefighters were injured fighting a fire early Thursday. According to Dallas-Fire Rescue, the occupant of the home has been arrested for starting the fire. Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2200 block of Mail Avenue near Dallas Love Field just after midnight. Officials said the occupant of the home made it out safely, but when firefighters entered through the front, they were overcome by extreme heat from a flash of flames.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas man arrested after allegedly stealing 5 Amazon trucks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After a nearly three month search, Dallas police located and arrested a man accused of stealing five Amazon trucks earlier this year.Police said that on June 30, 2022, officers with the Dallas Police Fugitive Unit arrested Mical Ford, 36, on several warrants.In addition to a parole violation, Ford was charged with four felony counts of theft of property, two counts of robbery, and unlawfully use of a motor vehicle.Ford carried out the thefts with Nakemia Bryant, 42, who was arrested in March. The pair are accused of stealing five Amazon trucks carrying packages worth over $15,000. Police allege that one of the drivers was assaulted by the pair.Officers had been searching for Ford since March and were finally able to locate and take him into custody thanks to a Crimestoppers tip.Ford is being held at the Dallas County Jail.
DALLAS, TX
#Security Guards#Xtc#Violent Crime#Xtc Cabaret
CBS DFW

Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Irving ER patient with gun fatally shot by police officers

IRVING, Texas - An armed man with a gun was shot and killed inside the emergency room of an Irving hospital. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center. Police said a nurse went to check in on the man in the ER. She noticed...
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

3 Dallas firefighters hurt fighting house fire

DALLAS - Three firefighters were injured while battling an overnight fire at a northwest Dallas home. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the fire started around midnight near Harry Hines Boulevard and Mockingbird Lane. By the time firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the front and side of the small house.
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 25

'Armed & dangerous': Police search for missing suspected killer

DALLAS — Dallas police report on June 6 William Glen Wright, 57, was in a major vehicle accident and later died from his injuries at an area hospital. Police allege Curlee "Lee" Jobe, 56, is the suspect who shot and killed Wright that day. The accident occurred around 6:50...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police seek murder suspect

DALLAS - Dallas police are seeking help from the public to find a 56-year-old man accused of a murdering a man earlier this month. Curlee "Lee" Jobe shot and killed William Glen Wright, 57, on June 6, according to police. Police said Jobe should be considered armed and dangerous. The...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police find 2 adults dead in apartment, 2 children unharmed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two adults were found dead in an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. Two children were also found in the apartment, unharmed.At around 12 p.m. June 29, Dallas police were called to the apartment. A man and woman were found dead. Police said the two were shot. Police said the two children are under the age of five. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact Detective Yahir Perez at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-4735 and to reference case No. 116917-2022.This story is developing.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Third Victim Dies in Dallas Triple-Homicide

A third person is dead following a shooting at a North Dallas apartment complex last month. Zamaurius Debase, 24, is the third victim to have died after someone opened fire on the morning of May 27 at The Timbers apartments. According to Dallas Police, officers arrived at the complex at...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer involved in shooting in West Division

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Department officers shot a man Wednesday evening following what they described as a domestic disturbance. That man is in critical condition at a local hospitalAccording to police, they were dispatched to a home on Olive Place on the west side of Fort Worth after a suspect entered the residence armed with a shotgun and attempted to take children out of the home. He was unsuccessful and drove off, but officers believed he would be back. They proactively blocked off the street to prevent the man from getting to the home. During a press conference, officers said the suspect did drive back and attempted to get around police cars, leading to a crash. At this point officers fired at the car, hitting the suspect. He was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.This story is developing.
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Fort Worth

26-year-old woman was arrested after 5-year-old boy was found dead at a South Dallas home with signs of trauma, police

Dallas, Texas – Dallas Police Department arrested a 26-year-old woman after a 5-year-old boy was found dead at a home in South Dallas Tuesday morning. According to the local law enforcement, Tiffany Williams, 26, called 911 about an injured child at a home in South Dallas. When first responders arrived at the scene, the little boy was already dead and paramedics confirmed there were clear signs of trauma all over the boy’s body.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

