Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing in northeast Springs backyard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs woman says her food truck was stolen early Sunday morning right off of her property. Theresa Petruna tells KKTV she has surveillance video of the ordeal. (credit: CBS) Petruna says the 36-foot red trailer has license plates of ELV8PZA and a big red face with a smoke stack on top. Petruna says she’s losing about $24,000 in revenue. “Unfortunately, it’s kind of painful because I did use all of my savings for it,” Petruna told KKTV. “I know I have insurance but I don’t know what that covers. It is probably looking maybe around $100,000. Maybe less or maybe more. I can’t really give you a total until I can find out what was on the truck.” Those who know more about the theft or where the truck is are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO