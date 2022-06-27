ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Central Kentucky police still investigating deadly weekend shooting. Suspect identified.

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Frankfort police are still investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning near Tractor Supply in Frankfort, according to police. Responding officers found Dustin Northington, 41, dead on scene. Northington was a Frankfort resident, police said.

Police said a suspect has been identified and detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, but police did not release the suspect’s name. No additional details have been provided.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Two people found with gunshot wounds, sent to hospital Tuesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting late Tuesday night in Lexington. According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the 1400 block of North Limestone around 11:45 PM, where they found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators later found shell casings...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police looking for witnesses in busy New Circle Road murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — When it comes to Lexington homicides, maybe none of them had the number of witnesses that Eric Boone’s murder did. The 42-year-old was sitting at a stop light in mid-May when he was shot and killed. Dozens of people saw what happened. Some came forward to talk to the police, but others left the scene. Now, Crime Stoppers wants to know if those witnesses can add any additional information.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frankfort, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Frankfort, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Man arrested after 100 mph chase ends in crash

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Lexington man was arrested Wednesday morning after police chased him from the scene of a theft. Police were called to Brookshire Inn just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, over a report of a man breaking into a tool truck. When an officer arrived, he spotted 40-year-old Travis Reynolds actively taking items from the truck. When the officer began to approach, Reynolds ran to his car and fled.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 hurt in overnight Lexington shooting on Jordan Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — At approximately 11:40 Tuesday night, Lexington police responded to shots fired on Jordan Avenue. At the scene, officers said they found shell casings. Around the corner, near the 1400 block of North Limestone, they found two adult victims. They are at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting late Tuesday night. First responders found the victims on North Limestone around 11:45 p.m. Officers say the two were shot on Jordan Avenue, where police found shell casings. K9 units searched the area for...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WLKY.com

11-year-old boy dead following shooting in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 11-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in southwest Louisville near the PRP and Valley Station neighborhoods on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 6:45 p.m., officers from LMPD's Third Division received a call for a shooting that took place inside a home...
foxlexington.com

Nicholasville police traffic stop turns into a drug bust

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – A routine Nicholasville police traffic stop turned into a drug bust. Early Wednesday, the Nicholasville Police Department pulled over a vehicle to conduct a traffic stop. According to the police, the subsequent investigation uncovered the following:. 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Eight grams of...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
smokeybarn.com

Fugitive/Suspected Cop Shooter Killed By Police In Kentucky

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A hunt for a man suspected of shooting a Hendersonville police officer has ended with his death following a shootout with Kentucky State Police, officials said. According to Hendersonville Police, Kentucky State Police located 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards, near Louisville. Following a...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WOWK 13 News

Man fatally shot in Kentucky after wounding Tennessee officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky State Police fatally shot a suspect who fled after allegedly shooting an officer in Tennessee. Nashville Metro Police said a warrant was issued Tuesday night charging 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards with attempted murder of a Hendersonville police officer. The officer was in non-critical condition Tuesday night. Police say Edwards drove […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 shot on West Broadway in Chickasaw neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the 3400 block of West Broadway. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman who had been grazed by a shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 found shot to death inside vehicle identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deaths of two people found inside a car in the Russell neighborhood has been ruled a double homicide. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 2400 block of W. Madison St. around 4:30 a.m. on a report of gunshots. The victims, Dashawn Powell, 42,...
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
4K+
Followers
413
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy