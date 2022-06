This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. A FEW MILES SOUTH of Downtown and just north of St. Francis, the lake-adjacent neighborhood of Bay View is known for its industrial roots. Craft food and drinks are in no shortage in this hipster haven, particularly along Kinnickinnic Avenue – nicknamed KK – the neighborhood’s main drag.

