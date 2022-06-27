ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldoboro, ME

Warren Lincoln Moody, obituary

penbaypilot.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarren Lincoln Moody, 91 passed away on May 26, 2022. Born in Waldoboro, Maine, a son of the late Percy Barrett Moody and the late Bertha Leora Maloney Moody, he was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed watching the sunset, purple martins, and spending time with...

www.penbaypilot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

Patricia P. Farmer, obituary

CUSHING — Patricia P. Farmer, of Cushing, Maine, died peacefully at the Sussman House hospice on May 20. Pat (how she preferred to be called) lived an extraordinarily rich life of 95 years. Pat was the only child of John Aldrich Dow and Katherine Orear Dow, descended from 17th-century...
CUSHING, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine Lobster Festival announces 2022 Sea Princesses and coronation judges

Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Two Teens Seriously Injured in Raymond, Maine Crash

Two teens were hospitalized with serious injuries after the car they were in flipped upside down and crashed into a utility pole in Raymond, Maine. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner on Webbs Mills Road reported a vehicle crashed in front of their home around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
RAYMOND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
State
California State
City
Waldoboro, ME
Maine State
Maine Obituaries
City
Lincoln, ME
Waldoboro, ME
Obituaries
penbaypilot.com

June 28 update: Midcoast adds 44 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Vandals Do Thousands in Damage to Central Maine Honey Farm

According WGME Channel 13, over $5,000 worth of damages were caused and over a half a million bees damaged. This happened this past weekend to the Swan's Honey beehives located in Albion, Maine. The article stated that sadly, hives were scattered on the ground and tire tracks were found on...
ALBION, ME
wabi.tv

Cat lost in Maine reunited with family in Texas

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - An incredible discovery in Hermon lead to an even better reunion down in Texas. It might be a bit cliché to use the word “miracle,” but it’s hard to find a word to better articulate the series of events that lead a family from Texas to be reunited with their beloved pet some 2,000 miles away.
HERMON, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Torrance
penbaypilot.com

This Week in Lincolnville: 52 Years Ago This Week

July 3, 1970 was a big day for Wally and I, the closing on our house. Married just three months, we were finally moving in together. I weighed 123 pounds and still had both my own knees. He was still the skinny guy I see in the photos from 1957, his year in Korea. We were embarking on that tricky ship called marriage.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Colleen Kinney, obituary

ROCKPORT — Colleen Kinney, residing at 14 Deer Lane in Rockport, died at home of cancer on June 21, 2022. She is survived by her son, Michael Kinney; her ex-husband, Rick Greene; her dogs Harley and Gracie and her cat Alice. Colleen was born April 3, 1957 and grew...
ROCKPORT, ME
amjamboafrica.com

When the Germans settled Waldoboro

On the west bank of the Medomak River in Waldoboro, there’s an old German cemetery and a 250-year old Lutheran Church known as the Old German Meeting House. The church was erected in 1772 by German colonists who had been lured to settle the area – then known as Broad Bay – by General Samuel Waldo of Boston, a wealthy English merchant capitalist. In 1729, Waldo had acquired controlling interest in 36 square miles of land from the midcoast into central Maine. Between 1740 and 1742, Waldo recruited 40 families from Germany to create a little farming colony at Broad Bay. In his German-language advertisements, he promised to provide the settlement with several years of food, a church minister, and 100 acres of land by the sea. But what awaited the colonists when they arrived was not the populous city they were promised. Instead, they found dense forests, poor, rocky soil, and war, according to historian Cyrus Eaton in his book Annals of Town of Warren:
WALDOBORO, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Motors
penbaypilot.com

Clayton L. Thompson, obituary

Clayton L. Thompson, 97, went to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ on June 28, 2022. He was born in Montville, Maine on March 29, 1925, to Linwood and Alma Thompson. He married the love of his life, Ruth (Fowler) Thompson, in 1949, and together they raised three sons, Mark, Dennis, and Barry, on the farm.
MONTVILLE, ME
Atlas Obscura

Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum

More than a century ago, a tiny system of narrow gauge railroads crisscrossed the woods of Maine with just 24 inches between the rails—considerably smaller than the “standard” gauge of four feet, eight-and-a-half inches. The 24-inch gauge railroads got their start in England and were popular in mines and other industrial settings. But no one embraced them quite like Maine.
WATERVILLE, ME
Z107.3

There Is Good News & Bad News About Browntail Moth Rash

You can plan on itching and scratching for a while longer, Bangor. The City of Bangor gave all of us who are miserable from Browntail Moth Rash an update, and there is an upside and a downside to this giant, uncomfortable pain in the rear end. Browntail moths in the...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two injured in Raymond crash

RAYMOND, Maine — Two people were injured in a crash in Raymond early Tuesday morning. Officials responded to the scene on Webbs Mills Road around 2 a.m. and found that a Volkswagen Passat had hit a utility pole. The driver, Lucas Gaudin, 18, and his passenger, a 16-year-old girl,...
RAYMOND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
foxbangor.com

Hospital expands visitor policy

BANGOR- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is expanding it’s visiting hours . The healthcare facility restricted the hours and number of visitors allowed because of covid. Beginning Tuesday, June 28 most patients can have one visitor at a time between 8am and 8pm. All visitors must...
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy