Maintaining Our Healthy Forest is the theme of this year’s Forest Tour 2002. Following tradition, this tour covers the Manistee National Forest as well as private land to highlight modern and historical forest management practices. The tour includes a brief summary on the appropriate management in maintaining the health of different types of forest like aspen and oak. Historical background on the forest’s history, from the pre-settlement times to modern issues will also be included.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO