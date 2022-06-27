ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan, NJ

IN BROAD DAYLIGHT: Brazen Thieves Steal Vehicle From Garage While Bergen Family Is Home

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

An Old Tappan resident was in his backyard with one of their dogs and his wife and two daughters were inside with the other when thieves broke into their garage and stole their distinctive orange SUV.

“The garage was closed and the side door was locked,” the wife said after the 7:30 p.m. theft Saturday.

“Not only was it broad daylight -- we were all home,” she said. “They literally had to pick a lock to get into the garage, then had to do a five-point turn to get the car out.”

A thief dressed all in black with a “1977” logo on his clothing emerged from an all-black BMW that pulled up to the $1.5 million home on Fernwood Drive.

First, he “rummaged through my husband’s BMW, which was parked in the driveway,” the wife said. “Either he was looking for a garage door opener or he was looking for the keys to my husband’s car or both.

“We don’t keep garage door openers or keys in any car except for the cars that are kept in the garage -- which obviously from now on we won’t do either.”

Once inside, the thief found a key fob and purse in the Audi Q3.

The woman said she hopes others learn from their experience.

“I am [insistent] about closing/locking doors because I am a nervous wreck about this type of thing,” she said, “and it happened to me anyway.”

Bail reform has made criminals "more bold and brazen," Old Tappan Police Chief Joseph Tracy said. “They arrive in daylight hours now."

"Residents should always ensure all doors are closed and locked even when they are home," Tracy said. "And take your key fob no matter where or for how long you're parked."

Comments / 6

JJ
2d ago

They are doing this because they know that if they get arrested they will be back on the street before the ink is dry on the paperwork. God forbid the homeowner would have shot the criminals, people would be in an uproar. This country is ridiculous and getting worse as each day passes.

Reply(1)
11
John Conroy
2d ago

the owners do not help the cause it does not matter where you live in today's world by the way Old Tappan really upscale area where neighbors really know one another that being said how do you leave garage door open with key fob in garage!!! i know convenience but lock your garage door,theifs from newark know dam well where high end cars are bergan county is one of the most affluent counties in the country i feel like somecof these rich people havectheir cars stolen on purpose so the can void their leases or car payments

Reply
2
Bookworm
2d ago

Sad Murphy got back in again but NJ has a chance to restore order in November. Vote Red down the line!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police searching for suspects after car plows into N.J. flower shop

HALEDON, N.J. -- New Jersey police are searching for the driver who crashed a car into a Passaic County building.As CBS2's Christina Fan reported Wednesday, the vehicle slammed into a flower shop in Haledon.The shop has been in the family for three generations. The entire facade of the building, which is original from the 1940s, was damaged. That's why one of the owners was so upset she got into her car and decided to chase the perpetrators down.Surveillance video shows the moment a Ford Edge went full speed into Morningside Florist on West Broadway as Brian Fischer and his daughter...
HALEDON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Tappan, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad Daylight#Property Crime#The Audi Q3
CBS New York

1-year-old critical after near drowning in N.J., police say

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Police say a 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a backyard pool in Paramus.The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday at a home on Beechwood Drive.The child was pulled from the pool by his mother. She, police and EMS performed CPR.He regained a pulse at Valley Hospital and was transferred to Mount Sinai Pediatric Hospital.
PARAMUS, NJ
NBC New York

Man Breaks 39-Year-Old Woman's Jaw in NYC Subway Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say walked up to a 39-year-old woman on a Queens subway over the weekend and punched her in the face, breaking her jaw. It wasn't clear what prompted the attack aboard the southbound 7 train, near the Hunters Point Avenue station, around 2 a.m. Sunday.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Reward offered after baby parrots stolen from N.J. pet store

A cash reward is being offered for the safe return of two baby parrots stolen right from their cages in a Bergen County pet store Saturday morning. Surveillance video from NJ Exotic Pets on Route 17 south in Lodi shows two men and one woman approaching several bird cages near the rear of the store before one of the men pulls out what appears to be a T-shirt, opens a cage, and scoops up a tiny white-bellied caique, placing it into the female accomplice’s bag next to him. The footage shows the man steal another bird the same way before the trio is seen walking out the store.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Who Dumped Pitbull On North Bergen Street?

Authorities are working to determine who dumped a pitbull on a street in North Bergen. The neutered, male dog was dumped by a person in a Black GMC truck on 1505-52nd street North Bergen, the New Jersey Humane Society said. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective J Vangelokos...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Man Dies After Vehicle Overturns On I-395 In Killingly

A 30-year-old man died when the vehicle he was driving drifted off the roadway and overturned on I-395 in Connecticut. Dharam Isuardeen was identified as the man who died in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Windham County at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, on I-395 Northbound near Exit 38 in Killingly, according to Connecticut State Police.
KILLINGLY, CT
Daily Voice

Long Island Fugitive Seized By Police Following Bus Incident

A man questioned by New Jersey State Police following an alleged incident on a Greyhound bus turned out to be a fugitive from Long Island, records show. Christopher Milton, 41, of Brentwood, NY was taken into custody in a park-and-ride lot on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood around 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 27, after the bus driver pulled over, dialed 911 and reported that he'd threatened to shoot another passenger.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
302K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy