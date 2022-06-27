ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobtown Vegan Chef Challenge is back for 2022

By Keith Lane
WPMI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — ARC’s inaugural Mobtown Veg Challenge in 2019 was a huge success, and due to popular demand, it's back, and better than ever! This year, we are partnering with national animal advocacy organization Vegan Outreach to bring even more innovative vegan dining options to the Azalea City. This...

WALA-TV FOX10

Breakfast Tacos with Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant joins Studio 10 to make tasty breakfast tacos! The tacos feature flour tortillas filled with egg, bacon, chorizo, peppers, onion, mushrooms, cheese, and pico de gallo. Visit Bob’s Downtown Restaurant at 263 St. Francis Street, Downtown Mobile, AL. They’re open daily from 7:00am-3:00pm. Find...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

10 places to visit in Fairhope

The coastal Alabama city of Fairhope is known for being artsy and colorful, from its many galleries to the personalities who inhabit it to the very streets themselves, which are lined year-round with flowers. It’s a place where the lush oak trees are dripping with Spanish moss, where residents gather to watch the sun set every night as if it’s the first time ever, where children learn to throw cast nets in Mobile Bay and where “charming” can be used to describe every aspect of life.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

The following information was provided by event organizers:. The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) dates have been set for July 15-17, 2022. The weigh station will be open 10:00am-7:00pm Friday and Saturday, and 10:00am-5:00pm Sunday. Traditionally, the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo attracts over 3,800 anglers competing in 33 categories for over a half a million dollars in cash and prizes. In 2011, The ADSFR was proclaimed the largest fishing tournament in the world by Guinness World Records. ADSFR expects large crowds and a huge spectator turnout by continuing a full rodeo schedule of events including live music each day. The entertainment begins with the Captain T-Bones Liar’s Contest on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, followed by Trotline. The Joe Bullard Stage at the Rodeo site will function as the main stage for the Rodeo Weekend Music, with headliners of Velcro Pygmies on Friday Night and The Blackwater Brass Band on Saturday night. Fishing begins at 5:00am Friday, July 15th with the ceremonial cannon blast at the ADSFR site and concludes at 5:00pm Sunday, July 17th with a ceremonial cannon blast.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pet food assistance for families in need in Baldwin Co.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — One non-profit is providing struggling families with the resources to keep their pets fed. Chow line Pet food Pantry is a local, non-profit organization that serves families in Baldwin County and the city of Mobile. Chow line Pet food Pantry founder Anna Grantham discusses why she started the non-profit. “So I […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

MCHD rolls out new mobile medical unit

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Taking services to the streets! Herman Thomas is with the Toulminville-Crichton Community Development Corporation. Each Wednesday, thanks to a grant, they hand out boxes of food for those living in city council district one. “Senior citizens, elderly, people who are ill, and we even have...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Excelsior Band honored with 2022 National Heritage Fellowship by NEA

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When people think about Mobile, they usually have images of Mardi Gras in their minds. What's Mardi Gras without a second line band?. The Excelsior Band is an African American brass marching band that helps us ring in Mardi Gras year after year. They've received a big honor; they've been given a spot in the National Heritage Fellowship by the National Endowment for the Arts.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Protect your pets this Fourth of July, and adopt your new best friend

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Haven for Animals in Fairhope has waived adoption fees for adult dogs and cats, 1 year and older, through July 5th. That's a huge savings of $175 per dog and $125 per cat. The shelter is full and needs to find forever homes for their animals, so that more can be rescued.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Adopt a friend for only $40 at Mobile County Animal Shelter

MOBILE, Ala., (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is reducing their adoption fees on all adoptable animals! You can now adopt for only $40. The discount will remain until sponsorships end. Adoptions at the shelter include: Microchip Spay/neuter Flea and deworming treatments Rabies and other vaccinations Heartworm testing for dogs over 6 months old […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Emily Alise Tarlton & Frederick William Killion IV

June 11, 2022 // Ceremony at Sacred Heart Chapel // Reception at The Venue. Emily and Will met their freshmen year at McGill-Toolen Catholic High school. The two began dating their senior year and reconnected after college while Will was attending The University of Alabama School of Law and Emily was working at UAB Medical.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Vacationers leaving beach gear & holes on Dauphin Island causing problems for sea turtles

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The surf, the sand and the sun are big draws to Dauphin Island this week. Lisa Myers and her husband are among dozens enjoying the beach. “We came down on the West End because we heard that was the best place to come where you could do the least amount of walking to get down to the water,” she said. “So it’s a nice, beautiful day.”
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
US News and World Report

27 Top Things to Do in Mobile, Alabama

Situated on the Gulf Coast, Mobile is a city rich in culture, architecture and history. Visitors to this Alabama destination will find plenty to do, whether you want to learn about plantations and architecture of the antebellum South, experience the Creole culture and food, soak up the maritime history, or spend a day on the bay. If you're planning a trip to this port city, here are some of the top things to do in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Free school meals program ending June 30th

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Free School Meals Program began in March 2020 to support families during the pandemic. The program waivers allowed schools to distribute gran and go meals during the remote school year. It's set to expire on june 30th, just three days away. One parent I spoke with says it's disheartening.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

