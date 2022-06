I am a second-generation Vermonter who is going to turn 65 in July. I have lived in Vermont my whole life except for three years in the military after graduating high school. The cost of living/taxes in Vermont has gotten way out of hand and I think it is high time that residents who have lived here their whole lives and transplants should be exempt from Social Security taxes once one reaches full retirement age.

VERMONT STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO