Union County Board of Commissioners to vote on Elgin contract

LA GRANDE— The Union County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on the ratification of a new six-year law enforcement services contract between the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Elgin.

The board will vote on the ratification of the contract when it meets on Wednesday, June 29, at 8:30 a.m. in the east meeting room at the Joseph Building, 1106 K Ave., La Grande.

The Elgin City Council approved the contract on June 21. The city council did so after voting against a proposed contract to retain the services of the Union County Sheriff’s office in May. The council intended to reestablish Elgin’s police department to replace the enhanced law enforcement services Elgin has been receiving from the Union County Sheriff’s Office for about 10 years.

Under the terms of the contract the city of Elgin approved June 21, the city would pay Union County $315,400 in 2022-23 for law enforcement services, $337,603 in 2023-24 and $350,771 in 2024-25 during the first three years of the new contract.

The payments the city of Elgin will make during the final three years of the contract will be dependent on the cost of living increases granted to Union County’s sheriff’s deputies. The increases will be negotiated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with the Union County Law Enforcement Association. Increases greater than 4% for materials and services would be negotiated between the city and Union County.

In another action item the board of commissioners on June 29 will vote on whether to approve recommendations of Union County’s Transient Tax Advisory Committee. The committee met earlier this month to make its recommendations for grants that would be paid from the country’s transient tax, also known as its motel tax.

The Transient Tax Advisory Committee is recommending that the Union County Fair Association receive a grant of more than $26,000 for a bleacher replacement project. Other recommendations include the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show receiving a total of $45,000 for phases one and two of its exterior lighting project, $6,500 for the 2022 Eastern Oregon Film Festival, $3,000 for the city of Union’s Fireworks Committee for this year’s Fourth of July celebration and more than $2,200 for the Union County Chamber of Commerce for its crop tour video project.