England U19s 4-1 Norway U19s: Beever-Jones brace secures England win

Gareth Bale has been awarded the goal which sent Wales to the World Cup following a technical review.Wales ended their 64-year wait to play at a World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in their play-off final in Cardiff earlier this month.The decisive strike initially went down as an own goal by Andriy Yarmolenko after he headed in Bale’s 34th-minute free-kick.But that verdict has now been overturned, moving Bale – who is set to join MLS side Los Angeles FC following his departure from Real Madrid – on to 40 international goals.“Following a technical review, @GarethBale11 has been awarded the winning...

MLS ・ 9 HOURS AGO