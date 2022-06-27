England U19s 4-1 Norway U19s: Beever-Jones brace secures England win

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Britain's Jodie Burrage rushed to help a ball boy who was taken unwell during her first-round defeat at Wimbledon. Burrage raced over to the fridge for water and got...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Harmony Tan, who beat Serena Williams in an epic on Tuesday, pulled out of the Wimbledon doubles and left her partner "angry" over her treatment. Tamara Korpatsch, 27, had...
Olympic diving champion Tom Daley says he is "furious" at his sport's world governing body for voting to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's elite events. Fina will not allow trans athletes to compete in women's competitions if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty.
The cancer campaigner, blogger, broadcaster and former teacher, Dame Deborah James, has died aged 40. She had been receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer at home and had raised millions for cancer research. The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was given a damehood in...
UEFA's head of women's football Nadine Kessler has dismissed claims European football's governing body lacked ambition in the selection of venues for Euro 2022, with attendance records for the tournament in England set to be smashed. Sell-out crowds for the opening game between England and Austria at Old Trafford and the final at Wembley will see the record crowd for a match at a women's European Championship broken twice.
Three young Liverpool players have helped their nation reach the semi-finals of UEFA’s U19 European Championship. As reported by the club’s website: ‘Liverpool youngsters Jarell Quansah and Luke Chambers have helped England into the semi-finals of the UEFA U19 European Championship. ‘England are yet to concede at...
Gareth Bale has been awarded the goal which sent Wales to the World Cup following a technical review.Wales ended their 64-year wait to play at a World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in their play-off final in Cardiff earlier this month.The decisive strike initially went down as an own goal by Andriy Yarmolenko after he headed in Bale’s 34th-minute free-kick.But that verdict has now been overturned, moving Bale – who is set to join MLS side Los Angeles FC following his departure from Real Madrid – on to 40 international goals.“Following a technical review, @GarethBale11 has been awarded the winning...
Wales captain Sophie Ingle says the women's side can "follow in the footsteps" of the men's team and qualify for the World Cup. The women's squad is in south east Spain ahead of a friendly match against New Zealand on Tuesday - the final match before two final World Cup qualifiers away in Greece and at home against Slovenia.
Fergal O'Brien looks to continue his hot streak on Wednesday afternoon as he sends four runners to Worcester, with every race live on Sky Sports Racing. 3.00 Worcester - In-form O'Brien hoping Champagne can bounce back. One of O'Brien's better chances comes in the feature Get Pulling With PJ Nicholls...
Premiership club London Irish have signed Cornish Pirates duo Ed Scragg and Josh Caulfield ahead of the new season. The pair helped Pirates to their highest ever finish of third in the Championship last season. The Exiles secured a European Champions Cup place by ending eighth in the Premiership last...
Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Date: Saturday, 2 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST. Coverage: Radio Wales commentary will be available on Radio Wales Extra, BBC Sport Online and 882 medium wave, Radio Cymru, plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website. Wales are considering giving uncapped Leicester flanker Tommy...
SARAH ZADRAZIL is the unicycle-riding juggler who plays for Bayern Munich and is primed to terrorise England in Group A at Euro 2022. The Austrian midfield maestro is an icon in her country, with 96 caps ahead of this summer's tournament. She was the first female footballer to sign a...
Yorkshire's Finlay Bean broke the national record for the highest score in a Second XI Championship match against Nottinghamshire. Opener Bean, 20, scored an unbeaten 365 not out on day three of the four-day match to surpass Marcus Trescothick's 322 for Somerset from 25 years ago. Bean also became Yorkshire's...
Edinburgh have been drawn against French champions Castres and English runners-up Saracens in next season's Champions Cup. Glasgow will take on Bath and Perpignan in the second tier Challenge Cup. In both competitions, teams play two sides home and away across four rounds of fixtures in December and January. The...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Wimbledon began in earnest on Monday, with rain, rants and ridiculous shots all on show over the opening two days. BBC Sport rounds up an alternative look at what...
Euro 2022 finally gets underway in July after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge. “I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.“The chance to represent the nation on such...
Comments / 0