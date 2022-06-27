ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England U19s 4-1 Norway U19s: Beever-Jones brace secures England win

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as England U19s defeat Norway 4-1...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wimbledon: Jodie Burrage helps unwell ball boy during opening match

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Britain's Jodie Burrage rushed to help a ball boy who was taken unwell during her first-round defeat at Wimbledon. Burrage raced over to the fridge for water and got...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bbc Iplayer#The Czech Republic#Uk#Beever Jones
BBC

Transgender athletes: Tom Daley 'furious' about Fina ban

Olympic diving champion Tom Daley says he is "furious" at his sport's world governing body for voting to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's elite events. Fina will not allow trans athletes to compete in women's competitions if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty.
FIFA
BBC

Dame Deborah James: Cancer campaigner dies aged 40

The cancer campaigner, blogger, broadcaster and former teacher, Dame Deborah James, has died aged 40. She had been receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer at home and had raised millions for cancer research. The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was given a damehood in...
CANCER
AFP

UEFA's head of women's football dismissed claims European football's governing body lacked ambition in the selection of venues for Euro 2022 with attendance records for the tournament in England set to be smashed.

UEFA's head of women's football Nadine Kessler has dismissed claims European football's governing body lacked ambition in the selection of venues for Euro 2022, with attendance records for the tournament in England set to be smashed. Sell-out crowds for the opening game between England and Austria at Old Trafford and the final at Wembley will see the record crowd for a match at a women's European Championship broken twice.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Gareth Bale awarded goal that sent Wales to World Cup following review

Gareth Bale has been awarded the goal which sent Wales to the World Cup following a technical review.Wales ended their 64-year wait to play at a World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in their play-off final in Cardiff earlier this month.The decisive strike initially went down as an own goal by Andriy Yarmolenko after he headed in Bale’s 34th-minute free-kick.But that verdict has now been overturned, moving Bale – who is set to join MLS side Los Angeles FC following his departure from Real Madrid – on to 40 international goals.“Following a technical review, @GarethBale11 has been awarded the winning...
MLS
BBC

Sophie Ingle: Wales women can follow men to reach World Cup

Wales captain Sophie Ingle says the women's side can "follow in the footsteps" of the men's team and qualify for the World Cup. The women's squad is in south east Spain ahead of a friendly match against New Zealand on Tuesday - the final match before two final World Cup qualifiers away in Greece and at home against Slovenia.
SPORTS
BBC

London Irish sign Cornish Pirates duo Ed Scragg and Josh Caulfield

Premiership club London Irish have signed Cornish Pirates duo Ed Scragg and Josh Caulfield ahead of the new season. The pair helped Pirates to their highest ever finish of third in the Championship last season. The Exiles secured a European Champions Cup place by ending eighth in the Premiership last...
RUGBY
BBC

South Africa v Wales: Uncapped flanker Tommy Reffell in selection shake-up

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Date: Saturday, 2 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST. Coverage: Radio Wales commentary will be available on Radio Wales Extra, BBC Sport Online and 882 medium wave, Radio Cymru, plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website. Wales are considering giving uncapped Leicester flanker Tommy...
RUGBY
BBC

Finlay Bean: Yorkshire 2nd XI opener hits record 365 not out

Yorkshire's Finlay Bean broke the national record for the highest score in a Second XI Championship match against Nottinghamshire. Opener Bean, 20, scored an unbeaten 365 not out on day three of the four-day match to surpass Marcus Trescothick's 322 for Somerset from 25 years ago. Bean also became Yorkshire's...
SPORTS
BBC

Edinburgh & Glasgow learn European opponents for Champions Cup & Challenge Cup

Edinburgh have been drawn against French champions Castres and English runners-up Saracens in next season's Champions Cup. Glasgow will take on Bath and Perpignan in the second tier Challenge Cup. In both competitions, teams play two sides home and away across four rounds of fixtures in December and January. The...
SOCCER
The Independent

Euro 2022 TV schedule: Where can I watch the games?

Euro 2022 finally gets underway in July after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge. “I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.“The chance to represent the nation on such...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy