Man accused of sexual abuse pleads guilty

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual abuse on Monday.

According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, 28-year-old Luke Aaron Cline pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He was accused of sexually abusing the victim in 2019.

Cline is being held in the South Central Regional Jail, and he will be sentenced on Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m.

Cline faces up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.