Sapulpa, OK

First-of-its-kind bridge installed in Sapulpa

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
SAPULPA, Okla. — Glenpool steel company, Premier Steel, installed its newly patented Fast Cast Bridge® system in Sapulpa, Friday.

The new bridge replaced a recently condemned bridge on 33rd West Avenue and 76th Street North in Sapulpa, which is heavily used for both Sapulpa and Jenks school bus routes, emergency vehicles and everyday travel.

“My husband and his family has owned this house since 1968, Ruth Seefeldt said as she watched the bridge get replaced. “He has been trying to get this bridge replaced for at least 10 years.”

The 30-foot bridge is expected to be done June 29. The short turn-around is thanks to the patented design.

The first-of-its-kind bridge takes only one day to install, and the entire process, including site preparation, excavation and cleanup, takes a week or less.

The technology, which received a United States Patent in May of 2022, enables the critical bridge project to be installed at a fraction of the cost and time as compared to traditional bridges. This is the first project in Sapulpa and the tenth in Oklahoma.

“To place a bridge structure and tear out an entire street in one week. It’s really amazing. It really helps out the community.”

