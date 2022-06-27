150,000 fentanyl pills found in car during traffic stop in Central CA, CHP says

Two men were arrested and now face multiple charges after police say they fired several rounds at a home on June 22 in Porterville. The Porterville Police Department says Rogelio Martinez Jr., 21, and Jose Alfredo Tapia, 24, were arrested after they drove to a home in the 300 block of North Villa Street around 12:45 a.m. and fired several rounds before taking off.

