Tulare County, CA

150,000 fentanyl pills found in car during traffic stop in Central CA, CHP says

ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

A traffic stop led to a major drug bust Friday night in Tulare County.

CHP officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 99 and Tulare Avenue around 7:30 pm.

The Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit was called out and they found 150,000 fentanyl pills in the vehicle.

Investigators say the street value is $750,000.

25-year-old Jose Zendejas and 19-year-old Benito Madrigal, both from Washington, were booked into the Tulare County Pre-trial facility for the possession and transportation of illegal drugs.

