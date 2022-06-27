Gas Prices Declining Ahead Of Independence Day Weekend

Over the past two years, COVID’s effects on small businesses have been profound. I am one of the lucky ones — a restaurant owner that made it through the pandemic. I own and operate Saffron Indian Cuisine restaurant in Fairfield along with several Sourdough & Co. locations throughout the Bay Area. I am responsible for 46 employees and have worked hard these past two years to keep my doors open. It has been a struggle, but our restaurants weathered the storm while still taking care of our employees, giving back to first responders and serving our customers.

