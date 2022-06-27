Gas Prices Declining Ahead Of Independence Day Weekend
By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
2 days ago
Sonora, CA – The average price to fill up at the pump fell by four cents over the past two weeks. Industry Analyst Trilby Lundberg reports that it is the first decline in nine weeks. She says oil prices...
The average price of gasoline dropped by about 8 cents a gallon in California over the past week, but it will rise again on July 1 when the annual state gas tax increase takes effect. The Bay Area's biggest cities saw prices fall by as much as 10 cents in...
Port of Oakland is reducing its landlord free dwell time for containers from seven to four days before tariffs are applied. "We think the rates need to be higher to encourage cargo owners to move their cargo faster," the Port of Oakland executive director tells CNBC. The CNBC Supply Chain...
SAN RAMON — Chevron intends to sell its vast headquarters campus in San Ramon and shift jobs to Texas, a move that could deal a fresh blow to the Bay Area economy. The energy giant said it will cover relocation costs for some employees to move from San Ramon to Texas, but keep its head offices in the same East Bay city. It was not immediately clear how many jobs might shift to the Lone Star State.
Oil and gas giant Chevron is downsizing its Bay Area footprint and moving a bunch of employees from San Ramon to Houston, but sorry Richmond residents, that often-flaring refinery is not going anywhere. Apparently the work-from-home era and its squeeze on companies’ ability to pay for office space is also...
Over the past two years, COVID’s effects on small businesses have been profound. I am one of the lucky ones — a restaurant owner that made it through the pandemic. I own and operate Saffron Indian Cuisine restaurant in Fairfield along with several Sourdough & Co. locations throughout the Bay Area. I am responsible for 46 employees and have worked hard these past two years to keep my doors open. It has been a struggle, but our restaurants weathered the storm while still taking care of our employees, giving back to first responders and serving our customers.
A new CBS News Bay Area report about a massive business tax increase in Richmond that threatens to drive businesses and jobs from the city is turning heads throughout the Bay Area. Starting July 1, according to CBS, Hilltop Ford will see its business license fee increase by a whopping...
RICHMOND, Calif. - Interstate 80 has long been known as a crowded area. AAA identified I-80 west between Maritime Street in Oakland to San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond as one of the worst corridors in the United States, which is expected to be even worse during the July 4 holiday.
SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- California lawmakers have struck a deal to send $7 billion back to taxpayers to counter soaring inflation. About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday. Opinions are mixed as to what the money will pay for and whether it will help.Robert Pickett is a retired teacher living outside Sacramento. He says he'll receive $350 under the governor's new inflation relief plan. "That would be groceries for about two weeks, and maybe one tank of gas," said Pickett. For...
The land next to Levi's Stadium was sold to a Bay Area-based logistics real estate company for $310 million and will be shut down for good, which came as a shock to those who have long-loved the nearly 50-year-old South Bay staple.
2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle accident in Brentwood (Brentwood, CA)Nationwide Report. Injuries were reported after a wreck Monday morning in Brentwood. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle pile-up took place at 10:34 a.m. on Minnesota Avenue and Sand Creek Road [...]
Anyone who’s spent time in the Bay Area will be acquainted with California’s Great America , a massively popular theme park in Santa Clara with over 50 attractions and a history dating back to 1976. Now may be the time to get your adrenaline rush, because the beloved park is expected to close within the next 11 years as a result of the land changing hands.
OUCH!! Is the resounding cry each time we have to purchase just about anything today. Has it always been this way? When did everything go up, up, up with no end in sight? Is this our imagination?. Nope. Reality check (-and part of the antidote below):. The Consumer Price Index...
A shallow 4.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast north of the San Francisco Bay Area at 4:57 a.m. local time Tuesday, June 28, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, less than a mile deep, hit west-northwest of Cobb, according to the USGS. Dozens of people from as far...
If you were in Baton Rouge on Thursday, you may have had trouble getting through the city. Several photos surfaced on social media Thursday from the Mississippi River Bridge that showed a rescue happening. A woman reportedly wanted to jump from the bridge, then had second thoughts and attempted to...
(KRON) — The Fourth of July holiday is approaching, and many across the Bay Area will look to celebrate with fireworks. However, due to fire risks, most cities do not allow the purchase of fireworks. Rohnert Park was the latest Bay Area city to ban all fireworks. Several cities do allow people to purchase and […]
SAN PABLO (KPIX) -- The Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services (EHSD) 'Spring Job Fair' did not go as expected on Tuesday, but that turned out to be a good thing.Organizers expected around 100 people to sign up for the career fair, but around 500 people ended up signing up. Considering the fact that over the past several months, many employers have had trouble filling positions, this was really an unexpected surge of people looking for jobs.The organizers ended up opening the fair to more employers who needed to hire as a result."Frankly, I'm as eager as you to...
