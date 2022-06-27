ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

Gas Prices Declining Ahead Of Independence Day Weekend

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA – The average price to fill up at the pump fell by four cents over the past two weeks. Industry Analyst Trilby Lundberg reports that it is the first decline in nine weeks. She says oil prices...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Sonora, CA
Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
Sonora, CA
Local
California Traffic
Silicon Valley

Chevron will sell vast San Ramon headquarters, move jobs to Texas

SAN RAMON — Chevron intends to sell its vast headquarters campus in San Ramon and shift jobs to Texas, a move that could deal a fresh blow to the Bay Area economy. The energy giant said it will cover relocation costs for some employees to move from San Ramon to Texas, but keep its head offices in the same East Bay city. It was not immediately clear how many jobs might shift to the Lone Star State.
SAN RAMON, CA
Silicon Valley

Opinion: California restaurant board plan would increase prices

Over the past two years, COVID’s effects on small businesses have been profound. I am one of the lucky ones — a restaurant owner that made it through the pandemic. I own and operate Saffron Indian Cuisine restaurant in Fairfield along with several Sourdough & Co. locations throughout the Bay Area. I am responsible for 46 employees and have worked hard these past two years to keep my doors open. It has been a struggle, but our restaurants weathered the storm while still taking care of our employees, giving back to first responders and serving our customers.
FAIRFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Independence Day#The Mymotherlode Com#Caltrans#Highway
KTVU FOX 2

Interstate 80 identified as one of worst corridors in U.S.

RICHMOND, Calif. - Interstate 80 has long been known as a crowded area. AAA identified I-80 west between Maritime Street in Oakland to San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond as one of the worst corridors in the United States, which is expected to be even worse during the July 4 holiday.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

How some Bay Area residents will spend their stimulus checks

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- California lawmakers have struck a deal to send $7 billion back to taxpayers to counter soaring inflation. About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday.  Opinions are mixed as to what the money will pay for and whether it will help.Robert Pickett is a retired teacher living outside Sacramento. He says he'll receive $350 under the governor's new inflation relief plan. "That would be groceries for about two weeks, and maybe one tank of gas," said Pickett. For...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
KRON4 News

Where can you buy and set off fireworks in the Bay Area?

(KRON) — The Fourth of July holiday is approaching, and many across the Bay Area will look to celebrate with fireworks. However, due to fire risks, most cities do not allow the purchase of fireworks. Rohnert Park was the latest Bay Area city to ban all fireworks. Several cities do allow people to purchase and […]
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay job fair attracts hundreds of applicants ready to go back to work

SAN PABLO (KPIX) -- The Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services (EHSD) 'Spring Job Fair' did not go as expected on Tuesday, but that turned out to be a good thing.Organizers expected around 100 people to sign up for the career fair, but around 500 people ended up signing up. Considering the fact that over the past several months, many employers have had trouble filling positions, this was really an unexpected surge of people looking for jobs.The organizers ended up opening the fair to more employers who needed to hire as a result."Frankly, I'm as eager as you to...
SAN PABLO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy