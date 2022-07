We love a good makeup stick. Stick foundations, eye shadow sticks, blush sticks, and, of course, one of the newer sticks to enter the scene, contour sticks. There are infinite reasons why they’re at the top of our list of favorite contour methods, but we’ll point out just a few. For starters, they’re self-sufficient—as in, they don’t require a brush to make it from the tube to your cheekbones. Another reason: They’re the optimal size for travel or on-the-go sculpting. Throw them in your bag and they take up less space than a tube of mascara. And last (but, obviously, not least): They require little to no skill. Just twist 'em up, swipe them exactly where you want to sculpt, and blend. Boom. Perfect cheekbones. No notes.

