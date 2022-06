The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance that amends cemetery regulations. The city took over ownership and management of the original cemetery in 1985 and the original section of the Kenai Municipal Cemetery is now 97% occupied/reserved. A new section of the cemetery was recently established to the west of the original cemetery. There currently are two separate parts of the Kenai Municipal Code establishing laws and regulations for the cemetery. As a result, the city determined that locating applicable laws for the cemetery in one municipal code title provides clarity for the public and the city administration.

KENAI, AK ・ 9 HOURS AGO