Monday Water Distribution for The City of Jackson

 4 days ago

For Immediate Release:

June 27, 2022

(Jackson, Miss.) – The City of Jackson is distributing drinking water to residents in need today at Sykes Park Community Center at 520 Sykes Rd. The center is located in the southwest corner of Sykes Park.

Cases of bottled water will NOT be available. Affected residents are asked to bring a container to store the water. There will be no containers available at the center. There are no limits on the number of containers a resident can bring.

Potable water is also available for affected residents at any of the City’s fire stations.

The City plans to have a distribution site available every day until the water pressure is restored. We will keep the media advised of any new developments.

What: Water distribution (Bring a container)

When: 10 a.m. Monday, June 27

Where: Sykes Park Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd.

The distribution is in partnership with Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign.

For additional details, please contact the City’s Office of Constituent Services at 601-960-2324 or 601-960-1835.

