Steelers' Connor Heyward named a 'surprise offseason standout'

The Pittsburgh Steelers generated some smiles throughout the NFL community when they selected Michigan State tight end/fullback Connor Heyward in the sixth round of this year's draft. Connor is the younger brother of current Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cam Heyward, and the hope from fans is that the two will share a roster beyond just the upcoming season.

While it's still early days into Connor Heyward's career, it appears he's already left a positive impression on some.

For a piece published on Monday morning, ESPN's Brooke Pryor named the 23-year-old as a "surprise offseason standout" and an "under-the-radar player to know from minicamp workouts."

"It's hard to be truly under the radar as Cam Heyward's younger brother, but the rookie Heyward impressed in offseason workouts and showed a chemistry with first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett in a nice snag during a two-minute drill in minicamp," Pryor explained. "Heyward, selected in the sixth round, figures to be in a hybrid tight end/fullback role in an offense that values versatility in its skill players. Because he has been working mostly with tight ends and receivers, Heyward probably won't be competing for the fullback roster spot with Derek Watt, making it likely both find roles on the 2022 team."

As Joe Clark noted for Steelers Depot, both Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry will enter training camp ahead of Heyward on the depth chart. Just about every report on the subject claims that free-agent acquisition Mitchell Trubisky is going to be Pittsburgh's starting quarterback for Week 1, but Heyward building chemistry with Pickett during springtime workouts is, if nothing else, a promising sign regarding the team's long-term future.